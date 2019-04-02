Neil Patrick Harris has nothing but love for his husband, David Burtka!

On Monday, the 45-year-old actor took to Instagram to wish his 43-year-old chef husband a happy 15th anniversary. Harris commemorated the milestone, which marks the day of their first date, with a sweet selfie at Blue Lagoon Iceland.

"My first date with David was 15 years ago today, and we’ve been nearly inseparable ever since," Harris wrote of Burtka, whom he wed in 2014. "I’m so, so grateful to this gorgeous man for giving me his heart, his shoulder, his strength, his lust, his laughter, his joy. He’s an actor, chef, author, singer, producer, and the most wonderful, selfless parent I’ve ever seen. A sextuple threat, if you will. And I most certainly will."

"Happy 15th Anniversary, @dbelicious," Harris continued. "You keep making all my dreams come true. #love"

Harris also posted an Instagram Story, revealing that Burtka surprised him for the occasion. In the video, the former How I Met Your Mother star shows off his date, their meal and the views at Manhatta, the New York City restaurant where they had dinner.

Burtka didn't let the special day pass without a shout-out of his own, taking to Instagram to celebrate with both a throwback and a more recent photo. In the first pic, a much-younger Burtka and Harris are casually dressed and posing for a photo in the park. Meanwhile, the second shot shows the couple dressed to the nines with matching smiles on their faces.

"Fifteen years ago Neil Patrick Harris and I met on the street. From that day he has made my world a better place," Burtka gushed of Harris, with whom he shares 8-year-old twins Harper and Gideon. "Thank you @nph for the best years of my life. I can't believe how fast 15 years have gone. Happy Anniversary! I can't wait to keep on laughing, playing and loving for years to come. #15yearchallenge #lifeisaparty"

Harris commented on Burtka's sweet tribute, writing, "You're the sweetest! I love you!"

Watch the video below for more on the longtime couple.

