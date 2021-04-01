Neil Patrick Harris is showing his husband, David Burtka, some love on their anniversary. Harris took to Instagram to mark 17 years since the pair went on their first date. The How I Met Your Mother alum called it the "best decision ever."

"Happy anniversary, David. You are my top priority, my constant inspiration, my baby daddy, and my best friend. Going on a date with you seventeen years ago? Best. Decision. Ever. Thanks for the love, and the laughs, and the life. You’re the best. @dbelicious," Harris wrote next to the sweet selfie of him and his husband of six years.

Burtka returned the love, commenting under his husband's post, "I love you more- there I said it!!"

The couple celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary in September. Harris honored Burtka by posting a photo from their 2014 wedding in Italy along with a heartfelt message.

"Six years ago. Perhaps the happiest day of my life. Since then, thousands of memories. No regrets," he wrote. "Thank you, David, for both creating and rocking my world. I am forever #grateful."

Burtka also posted a photo from their nuptials along with a sweet note. "Six years ago today @nph and I got hitched. Thanks for dancing into my heart. I can't believe you stuck around after all these years of me annoying you. 😂," the 45-year-old cookbook author captioned the candid wedding pic. "You have made my heart complete. Thank you for the best times of my life. #6yearanniversary"

The couple shares two children together, 10-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon.

