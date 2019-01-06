News

Neil Young Writes Emotional Tribute to Ex-Wife Pegi Young After She Dies of Cancer

By Antoinette Bueno‍
Singer/songwriter Pegi Young (L) and musician Neil Young attend The Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing presents 7th Annual GRAMMY Week Event honoring Neil Young at The Village Recording Studios on January 21, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
Rodrigo Vaz/FilmMagic

Neil Young is remembering his late ex-wife, Pegi Young.

Pegi died after a year-long battle with cancer on Jan. 1. She was 66 years old. Neil married Pegi in August 1978 and they had two children together, 41-year-old son Ben and 35-year-old daughter Amber. The two -- who met while she was working as a waitress near his ranch -- were married for 36 years before the musician filed for divorce in 2014.

On his official website, Neil Young Archives, Neil posted lyrics from his song, "Such a Woman," off his 1992 album, Harvest Moon, which he wrote about Pegi. 

"You are such a woman to me/And I love you," some of the lyrics read. "Our love will live/Until the end of all time."

Neil then shared a touching personal note to Pegi at the bottom. 

"Thanks Pegi, for being such a wonderful mother to our children," he wrote. "You live inside of them and the many you have touched."  

Neil Young pays tribute to his late ex-wife, Pegi.
www.neilyoungarchives.com

Neil is now married to actress Daryl Hannah. He confirmed the news last October after reports that the two tied the knot last summer in two secret ceremonies -- one aboard his 101-foot yacht in Washington State and one near San Luis Obispo, California. Aside from Pegi, 73-year-old Neil was also previously married to Susan Acevedo from 1968 to 1970.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pegi Young, Musician and Ex-Wife of Neil Young, Dead at 66

Neil Young Confirms Marriage to Daryl Hannah

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young Secretly Marry

Related Gallery