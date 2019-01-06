Neil Young is remembering his late ex-wife, Pegi Young.

Pegi died after a year-long battle with cancer on Jan. 1. She was 66 years old. Neil married Pegi in August 1978 and they had two children together, 41-year-old son Ben and 35-year-old daughter Amber. The two -- who met while she was working as a waitress near his ranch -- were married for 36 years before the musician filed for divorce in 2014.

On his official website, Neil Young Archives, Neil posted lyrics from his song, "Such a Woman," off his 1992 album, Harvest Moon, which he wrote about Pegi.

"You are such a woman to me/And I love you," some of the lyrics read. "Our love will live/Until the end of all time."

Neil then shared a touching personal note to Pegi at the bottom.

"Thanks Pegi, for being such a wonderful mother to our children," he wrote. "You live inside of them and the many you have touched."

www.neilyoungarchives.com

Neil is now married to actress Daryl Hannah. He confirmed the news last October after reports that the two tied the knot last summer in two secret ceremonies -- one aboard his 101-foot yacht in Washington State and one near San Luis Obispo, California. Aside from Pegi, 73-year-old Neil was also previously married to Susan Acevedo from 1968 to 1970.

