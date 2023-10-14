Nelly and Ashanti's relationship is official, official -- 'cause he just went Instagram official on her 43rd birthday.

The "Country Grammar" rapper posted a video montage of him and the "Foolish" songstress set to his and Chris Lane's 2022 "Birthday Girl." The video also included a couple of throwback photos of the couple, who had a decade-long on-agian, off-again romance before calling it quits in 2013.

They rekindled their romance earlier this year and last month, the "Air Force Ones" rapper confirmed that he and Ashanti are once again a couple. For her birthday, Nelly, 48, showered Ashanti with nothing but praise.

"One time for the birthday girl…. Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working [woman] I know," Nelly wrote in his caption. "@ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!"

Ashanti responded in the comments section with, "Awwwwww Thanku Big head!!!!!!!!🥰😘 love ya!!!!"

Ashanti, who performed with Usher in Las Vegas earlier this week, kicked off her birthday celebration at Kassi Beach House inside Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. She was joined by her family and friends as they dined on the joint's trademark coastal Italian favorites.

It's been an eventful year for the couple. Just last month, Ashanti walked the red carpet of the 2023 MTV VMAs sans Nelly, but kept him close. Along with her shimmery dress, Ashanti carried a purse that featured a picture of her and the "Hot in Herre" rapper from the 2003 ceremony.

Nelly's reaction?

"That thang was jammin', huh," Nelly told ET, as he was all smiles, following his performance at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards earlier this month.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

When ET spoke to Ashanti at the VMAs last month, she dished about the idea behind the sentimental accessory featuring her rekindled love.

"I just thought that it was cool because this picture was taken 20 years ago at the VMAs in 2003," Ashanti told ET at the time.

Nelly and Ashanti sent the R&B world into a frenzy when they were spotted together for the first time earlier this year. While they've confirmed their romance, the couple has yet to make thing red carpet official.

But then again, "Instagram official" is about as official as it gets.

