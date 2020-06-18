NeNe Leakes is directly addressing rumors that claim she was fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta and won't be returning for season 13.

The 52-year-old reality star tells ET that she is actually still in negotiations with Bravo.

"We are in negotiations! Not sure where these rumors are coming from!" Leakes tells ET in a statement. "If these negotiations don't work out, I will announce it myself."

Bravo also denied the reports in a statement to ET on Thursday.

"There is no truth to this story -- NeNe was not fired and conversations for the next season are still ongoing," the statement reads.

Fans began to speculate Leakes parted ways with RHOA on Wednesday when she tweeted, "You are NOT gonna get away with this! I promise," which has since been deleted. She also retweeted a fan's post reading, "I wouldn't watch RHOA without Mrs. @NeNeLeakes she is what keeps me watching the show, she cracks me up!"

On Thursday, Leakes tweeted, "I promise I’ll be the first to tell you myself! Thanks you for the love."

Leakes is an original RHOA cast member but she's stepped away from the series before, skipping season 9 entirely. She's also had some major drama with her fellow Housewives, walking off of season's 12 virtual reunion. She told ET in May that the reunion started off with more than three hours of questioning directed solely at her.

"All they had was to focus on NeNe Leakes," she said of her co-stars. "My check need to be doubled, thank you very much. My check need to be doubled, because the rest of you girls live a false life. You're paying all these girls to sit up and talk to me all day, can I get my raise, please? Thank you very much."

She also noted that some of the other women pointed out that she wasn't in every episode of the season, yet she was still the focus of the reunion.

"I may have missed episodes, but I did not miss one check -- and they teased me [in] every episode until I showed up," she said. "So, for anybody that has anything to say about me not being in an episode, NeNe, don't forget to let them know, honey, you never missed a check and you were teased until you showed up. And if I wasn't needed, they wouldn't have had to tease me, honey."

Leakes told ET later that month that her future with RHOA was still up in the air.

"Every year I quit, every year I don't know what I'm doing," she said. "So, will I walk away? I just don't know. You have to treat me like this is the house I built. I was the first one in this house and everybody feels threatened by my presence."

