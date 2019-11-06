NeNe Leakes Celebrates Junkanoo With ET in the Bahamas (Exclusive)

NeNe Leakes is embracing all the Bahamas has to offer.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star joins ET as our guest co-host on Wednesday, where she -- alongside our Kevin Frazier and Rachel Smith -- takes part in Junkanoo as our Bahamas Week continues. The always-entertaining Leakes fits right in with the vibrant Bahamian celebration, but that's not all she did in paradise.

Frazier also put Leakes in the hot seat for a candid interview in which she addresses her big return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta, whether she really wants an open marriage with her husband, Greg, all the drama with her fellow Housewives, and how she's grown over her journey on the show.

ET

ET has been broadcasting from the Bahamas' Baha Mar resort all week, showcasing all the unique adventures the Bahamas has to offer. Bellamy Young joined us on Monday, and later this week, the Baha Men and Bethenny Frankel will make special appearances to discuss their work aiding those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Tune into tonight's ET for more with Leakes, and find out how to watch ET's Bahamas Week here.

