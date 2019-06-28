NeNe Leakes Makes Her 'RHOA' Return Official

NeNe Leakes is set to return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The 51-year-old reality star shared the news on Instagram on Friday, however, she may have let the cat out of the bag too early, as her post has since been deleted.

Of course, fans were quick to screenshot and repost the announcement, in which Leakes shared a photo of a signed contract and wrote, “Season 12 SIGNED! Nay Nay will see you in NYC Sunday! Let’s go #RHOA.”

The news comes after Leakes denied reports that she was being shut out of the popular Bravo series earlier this month.

As well as facing drama surrounding former cast member Kenya Moore in the show’s season 11 finale, Leakes was also filmed getting into an altercation with a crew member, whose shirt she ripped off.

The season was further challenging for Neakes since she was also dealing with her husband, Gregg’s, battle with cancer.

Gossip site LoveBScott then claimed she was being forced to “sit out” filming the first half of season 12, which commenced shooting at the beginning of June.

However, Leakes’ rep denied the report to ET shortly afterward.

"I can say with authority that there is absolutely no truth to this,” her rep said. “The only reason why she's not currently shooting is because she is still in active negotiations with her contract."

See more RHOA below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

NeNe Leakes’ Team Shuts Down Reports She’s Being Shut Out of ‘RHOA’ Season 12

NeNe Leakes Reveals That Husband Gregg Is Currently Cancer Free: 'Look at God!'

NeNe Leakes Offers Updates on Marriage and Husband's Health, But Avoids 'RHOA' Talk (Exclusive)

Related Gallery