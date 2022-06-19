NeNe Leakes is remembering her late-husband, Gregg Leakes, this Father's Day.

Taking to Instagram to share a portrait-style photo of Gregg, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star wrote, "Happy Heavenly Father’s Day To THE BEST. We Love you and Miss You Soooo Much! Father’s Day will NEVER be the same."

Gregg died in September 2021 following a battle with colon cancer. He was 66 years old. He died peacefully in his home surrounded by NeNe, his children and very close loved ones, according to his publicist.

When Gregg and NeNe tied the knot in 1997, he had five children: sons Daryl, Damian, Dexter, and Denton, and daughter Katrina. NeNe had a son, Bryson Bryant. Together, the Leakes also share Brentt Leakes, who was born in 1999.

NeNe shared her grieving process with her followers, saying that she was working toward a "new normal" after her husband's passing.

"I have a whole group of people that's coming to my house everyday doing different stuff with me. So. Trying to keep my mind off of... you know. Events that recently happened," she shared. "Love you guys. I'm OK and I'm pushing through."

"I have good days and bad days. But um," she said with a sigh. "They said it's normal. So, some days I'm up. Some days I'm down. Today I felt like going to the salon. So. That was good. I normally don't go to the salon. I usually have people come to my house. Today, I decided to drive to the salon and actually sit in the salon with other women. And that was good to be around other people."

"Good days and bad days, pushing through," she continued, before expressing her thanks for "all of the condolences and all of the sweet comments. Thank you."

Following Gregg's death, a celebration of life was held at NeNe's Linnethia Lounge in Atlanta. Several of NeNe's former Bravo castmates came together to pay their respects. Among those in attendance were Phaedra Parks, Marlo Hampton, Porsha Williams, Eva Marcelle and Kenya Moore.

