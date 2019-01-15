We just had to have Friends...

Netflix revealed on Tuesday that the streaming service would be increasing its subscription prices in the U.S., in a good move for stockholders and a bad move for your (or your friend's cousin's landlord whose password you're using) monthly bill.

Starting now for new subscribers and in the coming billing cycles for current customers, all the plans are raising $1-$2 per month. The most basic $7.99 plan is increasing to $8.99, the most popular "Standard" plan is jumping from $10.99 to $12.99 and the "Premium" plan is going up from $13.99 to $15.99 per month.

“We change pricing from time to time as we continue investing in great entertainment and improving the overall Netflix experience for the benefit of our members,” a Netflix spokesperson tells ET in a statement.

Needless to say, many took to Twitter to lament the price increases.

Can Netflix chill out — Martin® (@Martiniii313) January 15, 2019

@netflix why do you have to change your prices like I thought we were friends pic.twitter.com/u648S37NhO — Mikayla (@Falice_Choni) January 15, 2019

The face you make when Netflix raises its subscription prices. pic.twitter.com/7wcl3GzBAN — 𝕗𝕦𝕣𝕚𝕠𝕦𝕤 𝕓𝕣𝕠𝕨 (@Furious_Brow) January 16, 2019

A LOT of people think the company shelling out $100 million to keep Friends is to blame.

People: “So glad Netflix paid $100 million to keep Friends for one more year!”



Netflix: *Raises prices*



People: pic.twitter.com/Jvm3Zel2mj — Justin Brown (@jbrownmedia) January 15, 2019

Netflix is only raising their prices because y’all complained so much about friends. — ryan (@RepRyan13) January 15, 2019

Some used the opportunity to lobby for their favorite shows to come back.

Hey @netflix..... If you #SaveShadowhunters you'll increase your subscriber numbers and won't have to increase prices. Just saying https://t.co/urMNAyPXcQ — ✨ ᴍᴇɢ ✨ (@magicandarchery) January 15, 2019

Netflix increasing its prices to “cover debt and pay for new shows” like they really ain’t out here paying $100mil for Friends and not a dime to renewing Hannibal pic.twitter.com/2zyTw1AK2O — melissa (@dappercannibal) January 15, 2019

@Netflix, how you going to raise prices AFTER you cancel all the Marvel shows? — David Hoover (@NovusTerminus) January 16, 2019

And some other people, well...

When Netflix raises their prices but you don’t pay for your account anyways pic.twitter.com/F9VFHtoqFD — Nic 🤠 (@pumpkinking39) January 15, 2019

Good luck out there, TV watchers.

In the meantime, those who do stay subscribed have a new show to obsess over!

Watch the video below for why fans are freaking out about Netflix's You.

