Netflix Is Raising Its Subscription Prices & Twitter Has a Lot to Say About It
We just had to have Friends...
Netflix revealed on Tuesday that the streaming service would be increasing its subscription prices in the U.S., in a good move for stockholders and a bad move for your (or your friend's cousin's landlord whose password you're using) monthly bill.
Starting now for new subscribers and in the coming billing cycles for current customers, all the plans are raising $1-$2 per month. The most basic $7.99 plan is increasing to $8.99, the most popular "Standard" plan is jumping from $10.99 to $12.99 and the "Premium" plan is going up from $13.99 to $15.99 per month.
“We change pricing from time to time as we continue investing in great entertainment and improving the overall Netflix experience for the benefit of our members,” a Netflix spokesperson tells ET in a statement.
Needless to say, many took to Twitter to lament the price increases.
A LOT of people think the company shelling out $100 million to keep Friends is to blame.
Some used the opportunity to lobby for their favorite shows to come back.
And some other people, well...
Good luck out there, TV watchers.
In the meantime, those who do stay subscribed have a new show to obsess over!
Watch the video below for why fans are freaking out about Netflix's You.
RELATED CONTENT:
Netflix Unveils First 'Carmen Sandiego' Trailer for Animated Series Starring Gina Rodriguez
Netflix Urges People to Not Attempt the 'Bird Box' Challenge
'Bird Box' Breaks Netflix Viewing Record In Its First Week