On Tuesday's episode of New Amsterdam, Helen (Freema Agyeman) gets a reality check after the haze of her new relationship with Max (Ryan Eggold) begins to wear off. After spending a night at Max's, she comes to terms with the fact that there may be several small(-ish) things about him that she never noticed before.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Helen confides in Dr. Bloom (Janet Montgomery) about her romance with Max, including the good, the bad and the messy.

"I just spent my first full night at Max's and it was eye-opening," Helen begins. "The man snores. I'm on like zero sleep right now. It's not just the snoring, he's messy. He's really messy. Like, Luna is the clean one. And he's disorganized, his place is cramped, my closet is bigger than his entire apartment."

"To be fair your closet is amazing," Bloom confirms.

"And to top it all off, he was out of toilet paper. I mean, is this my life now? My god," Helen continues.

"At least you're not freaking out about the little things," Bloom quips.

The reality of their new relationship starts to hit Helen, as she admits, "I was so busy falling in love, I forgot that being together actually meant living together."

"Maybe you should dump him," Bloom jokingly suggests. "At least then we'd get to keep one of you. Just a thought."

