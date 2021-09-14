Before New Amsterdam returns in one week to kick off season 4, the NBC medical drama is looking back on Max (Ryan Eggold) and Helen's (Freema Agyeman) roller-coaster journey up to their long overdue kiss in last season's finale.

In ET's exclusive first look at the sentimental trailer, which recaps the road the colleagues-turned-romantic partners have taken since the very beginning, it relives many of their pivotal moments at the hospital and outside its walls.

From their initial meeting to the reason why Helen came back to their long-awaited kiss, the new(ish) couple seems to be firing on all cylinders for season 4.

Watch the exclusive New Amsterdam video above.

Eggold previewed Max and Helen's future now that they've taken the plunge, telling ET, "One thing I love about Max and Helen's relationship is that most of it is unspoken. For me, it’s the things they don’t say but you feel that mean the most. The in-between moments that are easy to find when you’re working with someone with as much depth, beauty and soul as Freema."

And in March, the NBC star revealed one of his big wishes for the show moving forward.

"I'd like to have some conversations between Max and Floyd that sort of reflects on some of the stuff that Jocko [Sims] and I talk about, which is sort of everything," Eggold told ET at the time. "Life, women, the whole gambit. And it would be fun to see some of that on the show."

New Amsterdam returns Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For more, watch below.

