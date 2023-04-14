New Music Friday April 14: Kelly Clarkson, Celine Dion, SZA, Doja Cat and More
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.
Kelly Clarkson leads this week's releases with two new singles, "Mine" and "Me," both of which seemingly reference her 2020 divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson also released an explanation for her dual release ahead of her album, expected out next month.
"We decided to release 'mine' and 'me' at the same time because I didn't want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship," she said. "There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state."
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!
"Mine" & "Me" – Kelly Clarkson
"Love Again" – Celine Dion
"Chemical" – Post Malone
"Kill Bill" – SZA feat Doja Cat
"Da Girls" (Girls Mix) – Ciara feat Lola Brooke & Lady London
"Use Me (Brutal Hearts)" – Diplo / Thomas Wesley feat Dove Cameron, Johnny Blue Skies
"Champ" – Portugal. The Man
"People That I Love Leave" – Cassadee Pope
"Esta Vida" – Marshmello & Farruko
"Boundaries" – Laura Marano
"Fantasy" – Lauren Spencer Smith feat GAYLE & Em Beihold
"Layla (Live at The Royal Albert Hall)" – Eric Clapton
"Miracle (Hardwell Remix)" – Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding
"Curious" – Shenseea
"Eyes" – Bazzi
"Girl in the Mirror" – Megan Moroney
"Oh No Darling!" – Sarah Kinsley
"Queen of the Dancehall" – Spice
"Give It Some Time" – Tanner Usrey
"Loving You" – CANNONS
"I Am" – IVE
"SOS" – Balming Tiger
"Part of You" – Rowan Drake
"Pieces" – Dylan Conrique
