Lisa Ann Walter Details Her Crush on Dennis Quaid While Filming 'The Parent Trap'
Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix Have ‘Parent Trap’ Reunion! (…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share Private Wedding Foot…
'Sister Wives' Christine Brown Engaged to David Woolley After 4 …
'Vanderpump Rules': Tom Sandoval Admits He Regrets Cheating on A…
Drake Bell Found Alive After Being Reported as Missing and 'Enda…
Why Lindsie Chrisley Hasn't Visited Julie Chrisley Amid Prison S…
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Split: Signs They Were Over
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Shares His Hopes for Christine and Janelle …
Jessica Simpson Claps Back at Haters Commenting on Her Appearance
'Yellowstone' Co-Stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison Confirm …
Kim Kardashian Apologizes to Kourtney and Khloé for Mocking Past…
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Recall Their First Meeti…
Ryan Seacrest Exiting ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ to Avoid 'Exhau…
Ariana Madix Wants Tom Sandoval 'to Die' in 'Vanderpump Rules' S…
Tom Sandoval Was In a 'Very Dark Place In My Life' When He Start…
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Portr…
Portia de Rossi Surprises Ellen DeGeneres With Vow Renewal Offic…
Kim Kardashian Shares Relatable Mom Moment of Kids Having Meltdo…
Christine Brown's Boyfriend: Everything We Know About David Wool…
Chessy and Nick Parker? While she was supposed to be crushing on Martin the butler in the 1998 movie The Parent Trap, actress Lisa Ann Walter, who played nanny Chessy, admitted during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she actually had a major crush on her co-star, Dennis Quaid.
Quaid played dad Nick Parker in the iconic Lindsay Lohan film, who employed Chessy as the nanny for his daughter.
During her WWHL appearance on Thursday, Walter was asked if Quaid was aware that she and co-star Elaine Hendrix were crushing on him at the time and if either of them ever tried anything.
"Elaine's my best friend, if she had made a move, I would have known about it," Walter said of the actress who played Nick's fiancée, Meredith Blake. "I absolutely had a crush on him. [Elaine] was very young, so maybe he was crushing on her a little bit."
Walter elaborated on her feelings for Quaid as they co-starred in the Nancy Meyers movie.
"I had a crush on him since his early days, especially in The Big Easy," Walter said of Quaid. "And there were some great lines in that movie and on the last day I shot with him, I said, 'OK, it's our last day. You have to say a line with me.' And he said, 'From which movie?' And I said, 'The Big Easy.' And he leaned down and he whispered in my ear, 'Your luck's about to change, Cher.' And I fell on the ground."
Host Cohen called Quaid "crushable," and Walter replied, "Yeah, he's gorgeous."
At the time of filming The Parent Trap, Quaid was married to Meg Ryan, though the pair divorced in 2001. Most recently, Quaid tied the knot with Laura Savoie in 2020.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Parent Trap' Reunion: Lisa Ann Walter Brings Elaine Hendrix to SAGs
Lindsay Lohan Recreates an Iconic 'Parent Trap' Moment on TikTok
Lindsay Lohan Remembers Late 'Parent Trap' Co-Star Natasha Richardson