New Music Friday August 11: Olivia Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and More
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.
Olivia Rodrigo leads this week's releases with "Bad Idea Right?," the second single off her forthcoming sophomore album, Guts. Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Kelsea Ballerini also join the list of new music, alongside V of BTS and Maroon 5.
In addition to the exciting new releases, this week also brings news of a tribute to The Judd's 40th anniversary, set to be released Oct. 27.
Many of music’s biggest stars have come together for A Tribute to The Judds, a forthcoming compilation album filled to the brim with reimagined versions of the legendary duo’s discography. Pre-save/pre-add here.
Throughout the record, the participating artists -- Wynonna Judd, Ashley McBryde, Barnett, Lynne, and West, Blake Shelton, Carl Perkins, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Dolly Parton, Ella Langley, Gabby Barrett, Gwen Stefani, Jamey Johnson, Jelly Roll, Jennifer Nettles, K. Michelle, Lainey Wilson, Leanne Rimes, Megan Moroney, Molly Tuttle, O.N.E. The Duo, Raul Malo, Reba McEntire, Rob Ickes, Shelly Fairchild, Sonya Isaacs, The Fisk Jubilee Singers, Trey Hensley, Trisha Yearwood and Wendy Moten -- all inject their signature sound into the revered music of The Judds across A Tribute to The Judds, creating a powerful homage to one of the most beloved and trailblazing duos in the world.
"bad idea right?" – Olivia Rodrigo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Love Me Again" – V of BTS
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Give Her That" – Carrie Underwood
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Southern and Slow" – Luke Bryan
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED" – DJ Khaled feat Lil Baby, Future, Lil Uzi Vert
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Rolling Up The Welcome Mat (For Good) – Kelsea Ballerini
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Middle Ground" – Maroon 5 feat. Mickey Guyton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Number 9" – miguel feat. Lil Yachty
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"cut" – Tori Kelly
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Country Music Made Me Do It" – Carly Pearce
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO (BICHOTA SEASON) – Karol G
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Let Me Down Easy" – Demi Lovato
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Parcera" – Gordo & Maluma
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"adore u" – Fred again.. & Obongjayar
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Artificial" – Daughtry
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“Goodbye Never Felt So Bad” – James Bay
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Caught Up On You" – JP Saxe
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Don’t Leave Yet" – Eric Nam
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Elevator Eyes" – Tove Lo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Down The Road" – Charles Esten feat Eric Paslay
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hideaway" – NEEDTOBREATHE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Horizon" – NCT’s JAEHYUN
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Novocaine" – The Band CAMINO
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
DRUMMER – G Flip
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Rise" – Pentatonix
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Need 2 Know" – LAYA
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Dancing in the Dark – Daniel Seavey
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Breach" – Dogstar
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lipstick on You" – Sophia Scott
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"happy im" – UMI
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"waiting alonE" – Riovaz feat Kanii
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"What If" – Cody Fry
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Catch This Fade" – Nick Grant
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
