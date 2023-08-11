Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.

Olivia Rodrigo leads this week's releases with "Bad Idea Right?," the second single off her forthcoming sophomore album, Guts. Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Kelsea Ballerini also join the list of new music, alongside V of BTS and Maroon 5.

In addition to the exciting new releases, this week also brings news of a tribute to The Judd's 40th anniversary, set to be released Oct. 27.

Many of music’s biggest stars have come together for A Tribute to The Judds, a forthcoming compilation album filled to the brim with reimagined versions of the legendary duo’s discography. Pre-save/pre-add here.

Throughout the record, the participating artists -- Wynonna Judd, Ashley McBryde, Barnett, Lynne, and West, Blake Shelton, Carl Perkins, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Dolly Parton, Ella Langley, Gabby Barrett, Gwen Stefani, Jamey Johnson, Jelly Roll, Jennifer Nettles, K. Michelle, Lainey Wilson, Leanne Rimes, Megan Moroney, Molly Tuttle, O.N.E. The Duo, Raul Malo, Reba McEntire, Rob Ickes, Shelly Fairchild, Sonya Isaacs, The Fisk Jubilee Singers, Trey Hensley, Trisha Yearwood and Wendy Moten -- all inject their signature sound into the revered music of The Judds across A Tribute to The Judds, creating a powerful homage to one of the most beloved and trailblazing duos in the world.

"bad idea right?" – Olivia Rodrigo

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Love Me Again" – V of BTS

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Give Her That" – Carrie Underwood

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Southern and Slow" – Luke Bryan

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED" – DJ Khaled feat Lil Baby, Future, Lil Uzi Vert

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Rolling Up The Welcome Mat (For Good) – Kelsea Ballerini

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Middle Ground" – Maroon 5 feat. Mickey Guyton

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Number 9" – miguel feat. Lil Yachty

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"cut" – Tori Kelly

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Country Music Made Me Do It" – Carly Pearce

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO (BICHOTA SEASON) – Karol G

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Let Me Down Easy" – Demi Lovato

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Parcera" – Gordo & Maluma

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"adore u" – Fred again.. & Obongjayar

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Artificial" – Daughtry

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

“Goodbye Never Felt So Bad” – James Bay

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Caught Up On You" – JP Saxe

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Don’t Leave Yet" – Eric Nam

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Elevator Eyes" – Tove Lo

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Down The Road" – Charles Esten feat Eric Paslay

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Hideaway" – NEEDTOBREATHE

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Horizon" – NCT’s JAEHYUN

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Novocaine" – The Band CAMINO

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

DRUMMER – G Flip

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I Rise" – Pentatonix

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Need 2 Know" – LAYA

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Dancing in the Dark – Daniel Seavey

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Breach" – Dogstar

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Lipstick on You" – Sophia Scott

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"happy im" – UMI

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"waiting alonE" – Riovaz feat Kanii

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"What If" – Cody Fry

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Catch This Fade" – Nick Grant

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

