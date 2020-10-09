Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat teamed up for a smoky new bop about a jealous streak, Anderson .Paak pitched himself up to put his "jewelz" on and Labrinth celebrated his Emmy win with a new single.

Plus, Brothers Osborne dropped their new album, Skeletons, Daya launched a new era with "First Time" and Straight No Chaser previewed their upcoming holiday album with a Counting Crows cover.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Baby, I'm Jealous" - Bebe Rexha feat. Doja Cat

Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat teamed up for a smoky new bop that's a tribute to insecurity -- though you'd never know it from their super-hot looks in the time-traveling music video!

Only ET was on set with Rexha for the shoot, where she opened up about the inspiration for the song: "I was in a relationship and I did the crazy girlfriend deep dive, and I just saw some things I didn't like," she recalled. "It set up all these insecurities. So I went to the studio the next day and wrote a song about it."

Stream "Baby, I'm Jealous" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"JEWELZ" - Anderson .Paak

The innovative artist goes fully pitched-up for his latest single, a super-fun, summer-sounding track to take us through fall -- with an animated video that features .Paak and his son, Soul Rasheed, dancing along to the bass-driven beat.

"Thanks for all the love on #jewelz now do you still remember how to do the dance?! Lol ( cause I forgot )," .Paak shared on Instagram. "#dropjewelz and tag me so I can repost all week and make sure y’all are on beat! ( you will be roasted if not lol ) love y’all!!"

Stream "JEWELZ" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

Skeletons - Brothers Osborne

The GRAMMY-nominated country duo released their third studio album on Friday, which features a collection of country james, including singles like "All Night," "Dead Man's Curve" and "I'm Not for Everyone."

"We're pumped to get this bad boy out," the brothers said on a silly "unboxing" video of the new album on their Instagram. "Hope y'all love it."

Stream Skeltons now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"First Time" - Daya

The "Sit Still, Look Pretty" singer launched her new era with "First Time," an intimate, club-worthy track that features vulnerable lyrics backed by a bubbly groove.

"'First Time' was a natural result of being more in touch with myself and the world around me, knowing exactly what I want and how to get there. It feels like a rebirth of self – sonically and visually," Daya said of the track. "I’m the most creatively stimulated and motivated I’ve felt in a while and I hope others can tap into that energy and get just as excited for this new era as I am."

Stream "First Time" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"No Ordinary" - Labrinth

Labrinth had quite the year in 2019. From dropping his second studio album, Imagination & the Misfit Kid, to collaborating with Sia and Diplo on the acclaimed LSD collab, to his Emmy-winning work on the soundtrack and score for the hit HBO series Euphoria.

Now he's back with a new track, a tribute to the transformative power of love, which alternates and combines the British performer's soaring, ethereal vocals with a driving, crunching synth, to stunning effect.

Stream "No Ordinary" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

Holiday Preview:

"A Long December" - Straight No Chaser

The renowned a cappella group previewed their upcoming holiday album -- Social Christmasing, which drops Nov. 6, -- with a poignant cover of the Counting Crows classic. The album also includes holiday standards like "Silver Bells" and "Frosty The Snowman," as well as five new original songs.

"Singing holiday music helped bring a sense of calm and a sense of hope for the group when we recorded in quarantine," said group member Seggie Isho. "What music is more 'feel good' than holiday music? As we sang about families and Christmas, it was a daily reminder of what is truly important in life. I hope that as people listen to this album and see us perform live, that feeling reaches them too.”

Stream "A Long December" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

