Happy New Music Friday!

It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Beyoncé gave fans a visually stunning celebration of Black history and identity with her new visual album, Black Is King, Billie Eilish prepared to follow up her GRAMMYs sweep with a reflective new single, and Brandy returned to the music game with her first album in eight years.

Plus, Dan + Shay dropped a poppy new single dedicated to avoiding that ex you're having second thoughts about, and Cousin Greg from Succession rocked out on a social distancing anthem.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

Black Is King - Beyoncé

Beyoncé's new visual album was originally filmed as companion piece to her 2019 Lion King soundtrack, The Gift, but as the performer shared in an Instagram message, "I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose."

"The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey," Bey wrote in an unusually lengthy note to fans ahead of the release of Black Is King. "We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books."

"With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy."

Stream Black Is King now on Disney+.

"My Future" - Billie Eilish

After sweeping the four major categories at the GRAMMYs earlier this year, Eilish returned with her first new song since her James Bond single, "No Time to Die," which was released in February (though the film is still delayed).

On her new track, Eilish seems to be contemplating the realities of fame and growing up in the public eye, while also working her way towards self love."'Cause I, I'm in love with my future / Can't wait to meet her," the 18-year-old sings on the chorus. "And I, I'm in love / But not with anybody else / Just wanna get to know myself."

Stream "My Future" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"I Should Probably Go to Bed" - Dan + Shay

The country duo's latest single is a building poppy ballad, dedicated to a very relatable feeling: when a fun night out is derailed by that ex you're having second thoughts about.

""Cause I know in the morning, I'll be calling / Saying sorry for the things I said / So I should probably go to bed," the pair croon on the chorus.

Stream "I Should Probably Go to Bed" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

B7 - Brandy

Brandy admitted to Billboard that she was "a little hesitant" releasing her first album in eight years, worrying about speaking to the cultural moment in the appropriate way. "I'm thinking, 'My music is not about exactly what's going on right now.'"

However, she said she realized that the R&B album, which features collabs with Chance the Rapper and Daniel Caesar, could be a form of nice escape for fans. "I believe that music heals. Music is the language that we all speak. It is what we all need, and I feel like we need it more now than we ever have. This is the year where we all need to feel like we have something to get us through... So that's what made me feel better about releasing [the album]."

Stream B7 now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Antibodies (Do You Have the)" - Nicholas Braun

Looking for a head-banging quarantine anthem? Cousin Greg has you covered! Succession star Nicholas Braun took to Instagram in May to ask for help from some "musical people" in putting a tune to some COVID-themed lyrics he had composed.

The result is a hilariously rocking anthem reminiscent of aughts pop-punk. "Do you have the antibodies? / Do you wanna be with me? / Do you have the antibodies? / 'Cause if you don't, you better stay away!" Braun sings in the chorus.

Stream now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

