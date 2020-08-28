Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

BLACKPINK teamed up with Selena Gomez for a candy-colored end of summer bop, "Ice Cream," Travis Scott dropped his mysterious Tenet soundtrack contribution, "The Plan," and Katy Perry celebrated the birth of her first child and a new musical era in the same week!

Plus, Big Sean got candid about his personal life and losing Nipsey Hussle on new track, "Deep Reverence," and some of music's biggest names teamed up to benefit Save the Children with a new collection of kids' songs and lullabies.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Ice Cream" - BLACKPINK feat. Selena Gomez

The K-pop superstars recruited Selena Gomez for their latest collab, "Ice Cream," a candy-colored bop about a sweet summer fling. "I'm so excited," Gomez told Apple Music about working with BLACKPINK. "The girls are so cool, and I love their music... I had such a good time with them over FaceTime, and when we could talk, and originally, we were going to be in person and create the video, so that kind of changed. But it felt so fun."

"It was really very natural," BLACKPINK agreed. "We were very aware of her, we were big fans.... and luckily, when this song came [about]... we had the idea to have Selena on it, because we obviously knew she would fit into it right away. And yeah, it happened very naturally."

Stream "Ice Cream" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"The Plan" - Travis Scott

The mystery of Christopher Nolan's Tenet continues with Travis Scott's bass-driven soundtrack contribution, which eagle-eared fans have noted references time travel, a Boeing jet, and the word "tenants," all of which seem to be tangentially connected to the top-secret plot of the long-delayed film.

While Nolan has remained tight-lipped about his film, he had plenty of praise for Scott's contribution, saying in a GQ article, "His voice became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle. His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism [composer] Ludwig Göransson and I were building were immediate, insightful and profound."

Stream "The Plan" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

Smile - Katy Perry

Perry had a lot to celebrate this week as she welcomed her first child, daughter Daisy, with Orlando Bloom, and gave birth to a new musical era with the release of her latest album, Smile.

"IT’S HERE! IT’S REALLY HERE!" Perry shared on Instagram. "I finally got back my smile! Hope this record puts one on your face #SMILE IS OUT EVERYWHERE NOW! LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH ENJOY ♥️ (sent from my hospital bed lol)."

Stream Smile now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Deep Reverence" - Big Sean

Big Sean got candid about his personal life, mental health strggles and more on his new track, "Deep Reverence." In one line, Sean fueled fan speculation about his relationship with Jhené Aiko, rhyming, "Should be a billionaire based on the time off I'm not taking. Probably why the s**t around me get crazy and we lost the baby."

The rapper also talks about squashing his beef with Kendrick Lamar following the death of Nipsey Hussle on the track. "After what happened to Nipsey I reached out to Kendrick. There wasn’t even no real issues there to begin with. Lack of communication and wrong information from people fueled by the ego it’s like mixing flames with diesel," he raps.

Stream "Deep Reverence" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

At Home With the Kids - various artists

Artists like Sia, Anderson East, Christina Perri, Tove Lo, Portugal. The Man, Chromeo, The Knocks and many more teamed up to record a mix of original songs and covers of popular children's tunes and lullabies for the At Home With the Kids collection, with all proceeds going to support Save the Children.

Stream At Home With the Kids now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

10 Powerful Songs That Embody and Support Black Lives Matter Movement

Musicians Who Have Recorded Songs About the Coronavirus Pandemic

7 Trailblazing Black Musicians You Should Know

Chloe X Halle on New Music, 'The Little Mermaid' and the Future of 'grown-ish' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery