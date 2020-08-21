Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

BTS dropped their first-ever song completely in English, thrilling fans with the disco-pop "Dynamite," Mariah Carey previewed her upcoming Rarities collections with a new track featuring an epic Lauryn Hill sample, and Iggy Azalea and Tinashe reunited to "Dance Like Nobody's Watching."

Plus, Maluma surprised fans with a new album drop, JAY-Z joined Pharrell on an ode to the black "Entrepreneur," and Taylor Swift shared a folklore bonus track as she reworked the album into creative "chapters."

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Dynamite" - BTS

The K-pop superstars released their first-ever song completely in English on Friday, thrilling fans with the colorful, retro video for their disco-pop anthem, "Dynamite."

"It was a huge, enormous showing for all of us," RM told ET's Denny Directo of the group's decision to sing in English on the new track. "I think everyone did quite well... The world needs some positive explosion, and we came with 'Dynamite.' Boom!"

Stream "Dynamite" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Save the Day" - Mariah Carey feat. Lauryn Hill

Mimi previewed her upcoming Rarities collection with a brand new Jermaine Dupri-produced track, which makes a passionate plea to doing the right thing while also, epically, sampling Hill's infamous vocals from The Fugees' iconic 1996 cover of "Killing Me Softly."

‪"This one is for you, my fans," Carey shared on Instagram, announcing the upcoming release. "It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you 🐑❤️ THE RARITIES album is out October 2."

Stream "Save the Day" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

Papi Juancho - Maluma

The celebrated Colombian singer took to Instagram Live on Thursday night to surprise fans with the release of his fifth studio album, Papi Juancho.

"I know this year has been very difficult for all of us," Maluma told fans, adding that he was "very grateful" to be able to produce and release the album -- which features collaborations with several acclaimed reggaetón artists including Darell, Jory Boy, Justin Quiles, Ñejo & Dalmata, Lenny Tavarez, Myke Towers, Randy, Yandel, Ñengo Flow, among others -- during the pandemic. "Each song comes from the heart. I spent a lot of time and effort and sacrifice."

Stream Papi Juancho now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Dance Like Nobody's Watching" - Iggy Azalea & Tinashe

Five years after they teamed up for the "All Hands on Deck" remix, Iggy and Tinashe reunited for an upbeat ode to doing you for nobody but you.

"I’m so happy to be releasing new music. Being creative is how I keep my sanity, sharing my crazy ideas with you is the bonus!" Iggy shared on Instagram, thanking fans as the pair celebrated the release of the song's high-fashion lyric video. "Thank you so much for always encouraging & supporting me."

Stream "Dance Like Nobody's Watching" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Entrepreneur" - Pharrell Williams feat. JAY-Z

One day after penning a passionate testament to the fight for racial economic justice in Time magazine, Williams put his thoughts into song as well, teaming up with JAY-Z for an ode to black success stories and a video that celebrates black-owned businesses across the nation.

"Thank you to Jay, and to every Black queen, king and entrepreneur who made this all happen!" Williams wrote on Instagram as he celebrated the song's release. "This is for you…and your Black vision of the future. And a special thank you to the director @Calmatic for creating such a beautiful video."

Stream "Entrepreneur" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"the lakes" - Taylor Swift

Initially confined to special edition purchases, Swift released folklore bonus track "the lakes" for streaming this week, as she shared more of her thoughts with fans about the creative structure of the surprise album.

"In my head, the songs on folklore fit together in different groups and 'chapters' - based on how they fit together thematically," the singer shared on social media. "I want to share the first one today. Here’s folklore: the escapism chapter."

The collection also includes previously released songs "seven," "epiphany," "cardigan," "mirrorball" and "exile."

Stream "the lakes" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

