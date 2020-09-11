Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Demi Lovato teamed up with Marshmello for a heartfelt anthem about mental health, David Guetta and Sia dropped an 80s-tinged bop about the unifying power of love, and Florida Georgia Line delivered a perfect country tribute to the last nights of summer.

Plus, Janelle Monáe released her first new music since 2018's Dirty Computer -- a powerful political anthem for the new documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy -- and Usher got candid about his "Bad Habits" in a new single.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"OK Not to Be OK" - Marshmello & Demi Lovato

In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day, Marshmello and Demi Lovato teamed up for a heartfelt anthem about mental health -- and Lovato got candid about her own experiences with suicidal ideation in an emotional message on Instagram.

"I’m living proof that you never have to give into those thoughts," she wrote. "I’ve had many days where I’ve struggled but please let this song be an anthem to anyone who needs it right now. You can get through whatever it is you’re going through.. I’m here for you always, you are not alone and I love you."

Stream "OK Not to Be OK" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Turntables" - Janelle Monáe

Monáe's first new release since her lauded 2018 album, Dirty Computer, is a powerful political anthem from the new Amazon Studios documentary, All In: The Fight for Democracy that promises "the tables 'bout to turn."

"We can’t let up," the artist wrote on Instagram to mark the song's release. "We’re fighting for lives right now. Let’s keep organizing. Liberating. Educating. Elevating. Let’s keep fighting through the emotional fatigue. Rest when needed. Most importantly let’s keep leaning on each other during this time. Here is some energy in the form of a song revolutionaries. I see you."

Stream "Turntables" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Bad Habits" - Usher

Usher is back with even more Confessions -- dropping a new single about the struggle to stay faithful, especially when it's so easy to slide into his girl's best friend's DMs. It's not great dating profile material, but could be the perfect lead single for the singer's long-teased Confessions II album.

"I love love, I'm just bad at it / I just can't escape these bad habits," he croons on the chorus. "I have way too many one nights / I keep messing up my love life."

Stream "Bad Habits" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Let's Love" - David Guetta & Sia

The legendary DJ and iconic vocalist teamed up for an '80s-tinged track that fits perfectly in 2020 -- celebrating the unifying strength of love.

"During this time of isolation, I’ve been incredibly inspired to release music that has an uplifting energy," said Guetta of the song. "I love producing club tracks but at the same time, especially now, I feel like creating 'feel-good' music. 'Let's Love' is a message of love, hope and bringing people together and once again, Sia has out done herself on the vocals."

Stream "Let's Love" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Long Live" - Florida Georgia Line

The country duo capped off an atypical summer with a perfect tribute to small towns, late nights and the simple pleasures of partying with your friends.

"Feels so good to have this one out in the world," Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley said on social as they dropped the new track. "This one’s for the late nights with great friends and cold drinks."

Stream "Long Live" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

10 Powerful Songs That Embody and Support Black Lives Matter Movement

Musicians Who Have Recorded Songs About the Coronavirus Pandemic

7 Trailblazing Black Musicians You Should Know

Chloe X Halle on New Music, 'The Little Mermaid' and the Future of 'grown-ish' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery