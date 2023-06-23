Music

New Music Friday June 23: Carly Rae Jepsen, Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani and More

By Zoe Phillips
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.

Kelly Clarkson leads this week's releases with her much-awaited album, Chemistry, along with new songs from Gwen Stefani, Demi Lovato, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Nicki Minaj with Ice Spice

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend! 

Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Feed the Beast - Kim Petras

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Barbie World (with Aqua)" - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice 

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"True Babe" - Gwen Stefani

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Shy Boy" - Carly Rae Jepsen 

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Swine" - Demi Lovato 

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

The Good Witch - Maisie Peters

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"If Only I" - Loud Luxury x Two Friends feat. Bebe Rexha

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Hey Whiskey" - Tim McGraw 

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"So Many Summers" - Brad Paisley 

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"In a Bar Somewhere" - Charles Esten

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Without You" - Diplo feat. Elle King 

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Memory Lane - Old Dominion 

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"One Of The Girls" - The Weeknd, JENNIE & Lily Rose Depp

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Coi - Coi Leray 

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Wonderful Night (Live) - Eric Clapton 

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"I Know" - Train feat. Tenille Townes & Bryce Vine

Stream it: Apple / Spotify 

"Shake Your Boots" -  RaeLynn

Stream it: Apple / Spotify 

Queen of Me: Royal Edition Extended Version - Shania Twain

Stream it: Apple / Spotify  

RIP Dunes - Matthew Iwanusa

 Stream it: Apple / Spotify  

