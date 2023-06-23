New Music Friday June 23: Carly Rae Jepsen, Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani and More
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.
Kelly Clarkson leads this week's releases with her much-awaited album, Chemistry, along with new songs from Gwen Stefani, Demi Lovato, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Nicki Minaj with Ice Spice.
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!
Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson
Feed the Beast - Kim Petras
"Barbie World (with Aqua)" - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice
"True Babe" - Gwen Stefani
"Shy Boy" - Carly Rae Jepsen
"Swine" - Demi Lovato
The Good Witch - Maisie Peters
"If Only I" - Loud Luxury x Two Friends feat. Bebe Rexha
"Hey Whiskey" - Tim McGraw
"So Many Summers" - Brad Paisley
"In a Bar Somewhere" - Charles Esten
"Without You" - Diplo feat. Elle King
Memory Lane - Old Dominion
"One Of The Girls" - The Weeknd, JENNIE & Lily Rose Depp
Coi - Coi Leray
Wonderful Night (Live) - Eric Clapton
"I Know" - Train feat. Tenille Townes & Bryce Vine
"Shake Your Boots" - RaeLynn
Queen of Me: Royal Edition Extended Version - Shania Twain
RIP Dunes - Matthew Iwanusa
