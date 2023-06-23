Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.

Kelly Clarkson leads this week's releases with her much-awaited album, Chemistry, along with new songs from Gwen Stefani, Demi Lovato, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Nicki Minaj with Ice Spice.

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!

Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Feed the Beast - Kim Petras

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Barbie World (with Aqua)" - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"True Babe" - Gwen Stefani

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Shy Boy" - Carly Rae Jepsen

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Swine" - Demi Lovato

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

The Good Witch - Maisie Peters

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"If Only I" - Loud Luxury x Two Friends feat. Bebe Rexha

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Hey Whiskey" - Tim McGraw

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"So Many Summers" - Brad Paisley

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"In a Bar Somewhere" - Charles Esten

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Without You" - Diplo feat. Elle King

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Memory Lane - Old Dominion

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"One Of The Girls" - The Weeknd, JENNIE & Lily Rose Depp

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Coi - Coi Leray

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Wonderful Night (Live) - Eric Clapton

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"I Know" - Train feat. Tenille Townes & Bryce Vine

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Shake Your Boots" - RaeLynn

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Queen of Me: Royal Edition Extended Version - Shania Twain

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

RIP Dunes - Matthew Iwanusa

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

RELATED CONTENT:

The Weeknd Reacts to ‘The Idol's Cringeworthy Sex Scene Backlash This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kelly Clarkson Recalls Telling Taylor Swift to Re-Record Her Albums

Cardi B Is a 'Proud Mommy' After Daughter Kulture's Graduation

Kim Petras on 'Incredible' Praise from Madonna and Hopes for a Collab

Who's 'Thirsty'? ESS SEE's New Music Video Has Beverages Come to Life

Related Gallery