Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best tunes from your favorite artists. ET has you covered for everything in between.

Despite their current break due to Jin and J-Hope's military service, BTS thrilled fans with a new song, "Take Two." Shawn Mendes shared an emotional new track, "What the Hell Are We Dying For?," which pays tribute to the current Canadian wildfires. And Kelly Clarkson shared the latest single from her upcoming album, Chemistry, a fiery, Western-tinged revenge track called "Red Flag Collector."

In impressive music news, Miguel is celebrating breaking the Billboard record for most weeks ever on the Hip-Hop/R&B Songs Chart with his 2011 hit, "Sure Thing" -- which saw a new surge in popularity this year after going viral on TikTok. The singer has more new music on the way, recently dropping several demo tracks.

Plus, new music from Carrie Underwood, Maluma, Sam Smith & Madonna, Janelle Monáe and more!

"Take Two" – BTS

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Take Me Out" – Carrie Underwood

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Coco Loco" – Maluma

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"What the Hell Are We Dying For?" – Shawn Mendes

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Red Flag Collector" – Kelly Clarkson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"The Hillbillies" – Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Vulgar" – Sam Smith & Madonna

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Life Is Beautiful" – Thirty Seconds to Mars

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Tuya" – ROSALÍA

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"If You Were Mine" – Miranda Lambert & Leon Bridges

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Snow Angel" – Renee Rapp

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Love at First Fight" – LANY

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I Need a Thug" – City Girls

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Slow Low" – Jason Derulo

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Glory Days" – Gabby Barrett

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Shalala – Taeyong

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dramatic" – Idina Menzel

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Bloom – Kimberly Perry

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Angel" – PinkPantheress

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Barbie Girl" – Aqua & Tiësto

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Elevated Heartbreak" – Jxdn

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Texas" – Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Who Told You" – J Hus feat. Drake

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Now I Know" – Lauren Ash

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Ascension – Sarah Kingsley

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Biggest Fan" – Adam Doleac

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"For You" – Matteo Bocelli

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Fountain Baby – Amaarae

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Jump" – P1Harmony

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dream Girl" – Baby Queen

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

