New Music Friday June 9: BTS, Shawn Mendes, Carrie Underwood, Sam Smith & Madonna and More
BTS Visits White House, Discusses Anti-Asian Hate Crimes and Dis…
Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola Warned Him About Discussing a Spec…
Why Chelsea Handler’s Threesome Ended Her Past Relationship
Why Grayson Chrisley Feels Like Todd and Julie’s Prison Sentence…
Pink's Daughter Wows Crowd With Performance at Her Concert
DC Young Fly Addresses His Partner Ms Jacky Oh’s Death at 32
Kate Middleton Stuns ‘Eurovision’ Fans With Surprise Performance…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Jennifer Aniston Shows off Her Gray Roots
Why Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Split (Source)
‘Vanderpump Rules’: Raquel Leviss Vows to Share ‘Unfiltered Trut…
'RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Reveals Where She Stands With Joe and Me…
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion: Tom and Raquel's Relationship Timeli…
Raquel Leviss Admits She and Tom Sandoval Agreed to Lie About Wh…
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Shocker: Scandoval Bombshell Theories
Kylie Jenner Reveals She Has Seven Italian Greyhounds
DC Young Fly Pays Tribute to Ms Jacky Oh! 1 Week After Death
Ashton Kutcher Shuts Down Matt Rife's Wish to Date Wife Mila Kun…
Amy King Calls Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's Response to New Doc…
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best tunes from your favorite artists. ET has you covered for everything in between.
Despite their current break due to Jin and J-Hope's military service, BTS thrilled fans with a new song, "Take Two." Shawn Mendes shared an emotional new track, "What the Hell Are We Dying For?," which pays tribute to the current Canadian wildfires. And Kelly Clarkson shared the latest single from her upcoming album, Chemistry, a fiery, Western-tinged revenge track called "Red Flag Collector."
In impressive music news, Miguel is celebrating breaking the Billboard record for most weeks ever on the Hip-Hop/R&B Songs Chart with his 2011 hit, "Sure Thing" -- which saw a new surge in popularity this year after going viral on TikTok. The singer has more new music on the way, recently dropping several demo tracks.
Plus, new music from Carrie Underwood, Maluma, Sam Smith & Madonna, Janelle Monáe and more!
"Take Two" – BTS
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Take Me Out" – Carrie Underwood
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Coco Loco" – Maluma
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"What the Hell Are We Dying For?" – Shawn Mendes
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Red Flag Collector" – Kelly Clarkson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Hillbillies" – Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Vulgar" – Sam Smith & Madonna
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Life Is Beautiful" – Thirty Seconds to Mars
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Tuya" – ROSALÍA
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"If You Were Mine" – Miranda Lambert & Leon Bridges
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Snow Angel" – Renee Rapp
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Love at First Fight" – LANY
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Need a Thug" – City Girls
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Slow Low" – Jason Derulo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Glory Days" – Gabby Barrett
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Shalala – Taeyong
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dramatic" – Idina Menzel
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Bloom – Kimberly Perry
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Angel" – PinkPantheress
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Barbie Girl" – Aqua & Tiësto
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Elevated Heartbreak" – Jxdn
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Texas" – Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Who Told You" – J Hus feat. Drake
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Now I Know" – Lauren Ash
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Ascension – Sarah Kingsley
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Biggest Fan" – Adam Doleac
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"For You" – Matteo Bocelli
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Fountain Baby – Amaarae
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Jump" – P1Harmony
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dream Girl" – Baby Queen
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
RELATED CONTENT:
Shawn Mendes Drops Powerful New Song 'What The Hell Are We Dying For?'
Carly Pearce Feels 'Really Happy and Full' After Riley King Breakup
Elle King on Officiating Weddings at CMA Fest (Exclusive)