Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper teamed up for a righteous collab, Pink joined Keith Urban on his anthem to brokenhearted overindulgence and Anitta recruited Cardi B and Myke Towers to drop some scorching verses on her new song, "Me Gusta."

Plus, Alicia Keys dropped her seventh studio album, featuring a groovy minimalist track with Tierra Whack, and Sam Smith announced their upcoming album, Love Goes, with a shimmering new single, "Diamonds."

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Holy" - Justin Bieber feat. Chance the Rapper

The Biebs and Lil' Chano teamed up for a righteous collab, the first single from Bieber's "new era," with lyrics that seem to hint at his marriage to Hailey Bieber. "Runnin' to the altar like a track star," he sings on the track. "Can't wait another second / 'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me feels so holy."

"The new era begins," Bieber posted on Instagram, alongside the cinematic music video, which features the singer as a down-on-his-luck oil worker who meets a good samaritan after he and his wife suffer through a long day of hardships.

Stream "Holy" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Diamonds" - Sam Smith

Smith has been working on their third studio album for the last two years, and the pandemic lockdown gave them fresh perspective and the final push -- as well as a few extra tracks to add to the mix. Now, fans have a shimmering new single as they look forward to Love Goes, out Oct. 30.

"Every time I went into the studio I promised myself I would shoot for the stars and have no limitations…I am sorry it’s taken a while. But these unprecedented times gave me the room and space to fall in love with these songs all over again," Smith said in a social media announcement, sharing the track list, which includes collaborations with Burna Boy, Labrinth and Calvin Harris. "After it all I still believe love is the answer. And with love in our hearts and kindness in our words and actions, we sing on."

Stream "Diamonds" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"One Too Many" - Keith Urban feat. Pink

Urban dropped his 12th studio album, The Speed of Now Part 1, on Friday, which features collaborations with Eric Church, Breland and Nile Rodgers, and Pink -- who joins the country crooner (and recent ACM Awards host) on this ode to brokenhearted overindulgence.

"I spent all my money drinking on my own, yeah / In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone, " the pair harmonize on the chorus. "And I keep second guessing, where did I go wrong? / I know I'm proud, but I've had one too many, come take me home."

Stream "One Too Many" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Me x 7" - Alicia Keys feat. Tierra Whack

A standout from Keys' seventh studio album, ALICIA, is the minimalist groove of "Me x 7," in which the singer -- with the help of a bravado-laced verse from Tierra Whack -- examines her tendency to put others first, noting that sometimes, it needs to be about "me, me, me, me, me, me, me."

"I’m excited like it’s the first time!!" Keys shared on Instagram as she celebrated her new album. I’m grateful to share all the different sides of me with you. I’m grateful you love me as I am! Press play and let the magic begin. And tell me your favorites!! I can’t wait to hear."

Stream "Me x 7" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Me Gusta" - Anitta feat. Cardi B & Myke Towers

Brazilian singer Anitta got some serious fire power to join her on her latest single, "Me Gusta," tapping Cardi and Myke Towers for Spanish-language verses on the track.

Even better, Anitta shared the behind-the-scenes video on Instagram of the moment she realized Cardi would be featured on the song. "That was the exactly moment I figured out the best woman ever was jumping on my track," she captioned the clip. "Yeah my manager just made me the best surprise of my life. #MeGusta."

Stream "Me Gusta" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

