Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Justin Bieber got candid about his darkest years in a stripped-down track, Stevie Wonder recruited some major rap talent for his first new music in years, and Lana Del Rey dropped the swooning first single from her upcoming album.

Plus, Russell Dickerson proved that rocking country bar anthems "Never Get Old," Ally Brooke dropped a new danceworthy collab with Afrojack and The Goo Goo Dolls previewed their upcoming Christmas album with an original holiday track.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Lonely" - Justin Bieber & benny blanco

Whether we knew it or not, "Lonely" is probably the song we've been waiting for from Bieber -- the one where he reflects on the isolation of childhood stardom and excoriates the enablers and hangers-on who saw him struggling and did nothing. "Everybody saw me sick / and it felt like no one gave a s**t / They criticized the things I did as an idiot kid," he croons on the minimalist track, which was produced by benny blanco and Finneas.

"To be honest, the finished song is tough for me to listen to," Bieber admitted of the song, "considering how hard it was to get through some of those chapters. Hopefully telling this story will encourage others to vocalize what they are going through."

Stream "Lonely" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Can't Put It in the Hands of Fate" - Stevie Wonder feat. Rapsody, Cordae, CHIKA and Busta Rhymes

Wonder made some major moves this week, releasing his first new music in years -- and his first since departing from Motown Records -- collaborating with Gary Clark Jr. on "Where Is Our Love Song" and teaming with a who's who of epic rap talent on a protest song for the times, "Can't Put It in the Hands of Fate."

"In these times, we are hearing the most poignant wake-up calls and cries for this nation and the world to, please, heed our need for love, peace and unity," Wonder said in a statement about his new tracks, which were released under his own imprint, What The Fuss Records.

Stream "Can't Put It in the Hands of Fate" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Let Me Love You Like a Woman" - Lana Del Rey

Del Rey followed up the release of her first book of poetry and accompanying spoken word album, Violet Bent Backwards over the Grass, with the swooning first single from her upcoming seventh studio album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, due out later this year or early 2021.

"I come from a small town, how 'bout you?" she croons on the track. "I only mention it 'cause I'm ready to leave LA and I want you to come."

Stream "Let Me Love You Like a Woman" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Never Get Old" - Russell Dickerson

Dickerson introduced his upcoming sophomore album, Southern Symphony, out Dec. 4, with "Never Get Old," a feel-good anthem to country classics that's ready-made for raising Solo cups and stomping bar floors.

"Southern Symphony is hands down the best work I've created," Dickerson said of his upcoming album. "It’s the best songs I’ve written. It’s sonically the best we’ve created. This album is 10 honest and true tracks that tell the story of how I’ve grown as an artist and a man. I could not be more proud of every song on this album."

Stream "Never Get Old" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"What Are We Waiting For?" - Ally Brooke & Afrojack

Brooke had quite a week, releasing her book, Finding Your Harmony, and a new collab with Afrojack, "What Are We Waiting For?" The Fifth Harmony singer's latest solo track is a danceworthy bop, with disco vibes and a bass-driven beat perfect to kick off the weekend!

Stream "What Are We Waiting For?" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

Holiday Preview:

"This Is Christmas" - The Goo Goo Dolls

The rockers are getting in the spirit with a new holiday album, It's Christmas All Over, out Oct. 30, which features a mix of old standards and new classics. Check out their original Christmas song, "This Is Christmas," and a cover of "Let It Snow" out now, ahead of the album's full release!

Stream "This Is Christmas" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

