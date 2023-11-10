Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.
Dua Lipa leads this week's releases with her new single, "Houdini." The pop star celebrated the song's release on Thursday, meeting with fans at an event held at the English National Ballet in London. She made a surprise appearance, telling the crowd, "My heart’s racing, I'm so excited. I can't believe we're finally here, we're about to go again!" She played the single in full accompanied by the official music video hours before the official debut.
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!
"Houdini" – Dua Lipa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Strong Enough" – Jonas Brothers feat Bailey Zimmerman
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lovin On Me" – Jack Harlow
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Christmas With Brandy – Brandy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Higher – Chris Stapleton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Long Story Short" – 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"That’s How We Ballin" – T-Pain & Snoop Dogg
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"When We Were Young (The Logical Song)" – David Guetta & Kim Petras
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sand" – Dove Cameron
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
THE FIRST TIME – The Kid LAROI
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Take Her Home" – Kenny Chesney
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Believe In Love Again" – Peggy Gou & Lenny Kravitz
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
RUSH! (ARE U COMING?) – Måneskin
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Another Life (Deluxe Version) – Big Time Rush
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Drama - The 4th Mini Album – aespa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“Cedar" from The Buccaneers: Season 1 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) – Gracie Abrams
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Northern Attitude" – Noah Kahan with Hozier
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Love U Like That (Korean Version)" – Lauv
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Growin’ Up Raising You" – Gabby Barrett
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023 – Bush
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
A Family Christmas (Deluxe Edition) – Bocelli Family
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Oh My" – Fireboy DML
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Fall In Love Again" – P1Harmony
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
The Maybe Man – AJR
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Like A Girl Does" – Peach PRC
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"To Love Someone" – Benson Boone
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Get A Guitar (English Version)" – RIIZE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Big Dumb Heart" – Jenna Raine
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Yard Sale" – Alex Warren
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Confide in Me" – Melissa Manchester
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Fantasy" – Keys N Krates feat Ciara
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Running Away" – Kolby Cooper
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Small Enough" – Tiny Habits
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"girls like you" – Obai
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
