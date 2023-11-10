Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

Dua Lipa leads this week's releases with her new single, "Houdini." The pop star celebrated the song's release on Thursday, meeting with fans at an event held at the English National Ballet in London. She made a surprise appearance, telling the crowd, "My heart’s racing, I'm so excited. I can't believe we're finally here, we're about to go again!" She played the single in full accompanied by the official music video hours before the official debut.

Ben Gibson

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!

"Houdini" – Dua Lipa

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Strong Enough" – Jonas Brothers feat Bailey Zimmerman

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Lovin On Me" – Jack Harlow

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Christmas With Brandy – Brandy

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Higher – Chris Stapleton

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Long Story Short" – 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"That’s How We Ballin" – T-Pain & Snoop Dogg

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"When We Were Young (The Logical Song)" – David Guetta & Kim Petras

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Sand" – Dove Cameron

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

THE FIRST TIME – The Kid LAROI

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Take Her Home" – Kenny Chesney

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I Believe In Love Again" – Peggy Gou & Lenny Kravitz

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

RUSH! (ARE U COMING?) – Måneskin

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Another Life (Deluxe Version) – Big Time Rush

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Drama - The 4th Mini Album – aespa

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

“Cedar" from The Buccaneers: Season 1 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) – Gracie Abrams

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Northern Attitude" – Noah Kahan with Hozier

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Love U Like That (Korean Version)" – Lauv

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Growin’ Up Raising You" – Gabby Barrett

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023 – Bush

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

A Family Christmas (Deluxe Edition) – Bocelli Family

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Oh My" – Fireboy DML

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Fall In Love Again" – P1Harmony

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

The Maybe Man – AJR

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Like A Girl Does" – Peach PRC

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"To Love Someone" – Benson Boone

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Get A Guitar (English Version)" – RIIZE

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Big Dumb Heart" – Jenna Raine

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Yard Sale" – Alex Warren

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Confide in Me" – Melissa Manchester

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Fantasy" – Keys N Krates feat Ciara

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Running Away" – Kolby Cooper

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Small Enough" – Tiny Habits

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"girls like you" – Obai

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

