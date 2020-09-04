Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

SZA gave us an end-of-summer ode to love that "hit different," Ozuna recruited Sia and Doja Cat for an unexpected but grooveworthy collab and Lauren Alaina dropped a six-pack of new songs dedicated to getting over a heartbreak.

Plus, Finneas delivered a heartfelt ballad inspired by the ongoing protests and pandemic, and indie rock artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Ben Gibbard and more teamed up for a compilation of previously unreleased tracks to benefit Fair Fight, a voters rights organization that promotes fair elections around the country through voter education, election reform, and combating voter suppression.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Hit Different" - SZA feat. Ty Dolla $ign

SZA debuted her first non-soundtrack new music of the year on Friday, dropping an end-of-summer ode to love that "hit different" with Ty Dolla $ign.

"Just wanted to share something," SZA shared of the track on Instagram. "Thank you to every single person that brought my heart to life during Covid (sorry my hands are shaking ) 🌹 I love you all so dearly."

Stream "Hit Different" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Del Mar" - Ozuna feat. Sia & Doja Cat

Ozuna dropped his new album, ENOC, on Friday, and there are plenty of spin-worthy tracks, including collabs with Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Nicky Jam, J Balvin and more. But perhaps the most surprising is the island-tinged "Del Mar," which features Sia singing in Spanish and a verse from newly-christened VMA Best New Artist Doja Cat.

Stream "Del Mar" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"What They'll Say About Us" - Finneas

Finneas, Billie Eilish's brother and musical partner, follows up his solo debut EP, Blood Harmony, with a soulful, piano driven ballad about shouldering the weight of the world during this particularly tumultuous moment in time.

“I wrote this song in June after spending the day at a protest in Downtown LA, filled with hope with the prospect that millions of people were coming together from all over the world to fight against institutionalized racism and inequality," Finneas said of the track. "During that time, I’d also been following Amanda Kloots as she documented her husband Nick Cordero’s time in the ICU while in a coma after being admitted for COVID-19. Imagining her sitting by his side, waiting, hopeful for him to wake up, it got me thinking about all the millions of people, all over the world, who also have loved ones, parents, children and extended family members going through the same thing. Fighting this horrific virus. Some will over-come and wake up again, while others, tragically may not. This song is dedicated to all who have had to endure this year. I hope this song can offer some sort of comfort to those who may need it."

Stream "What They'll Say About Us" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

Getting Over Him EP - Lauren Alaina

The country star returns with a six-pack of new tracks about love, loss and bouncing back, including "Bar Back" and "If I Was a Beer," as well as heartfelt collabs with Jon Pardi and Lukas Graham.

"Wrote this music while learning how to leg go of the past," Alaina wrote of the EP on her pun-tastic Instagram page, adding on another pic, "#DontTextYourExJustBecauseYoureQuarantined."

Stream Getting Over Him now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy - various artists

Artists like Phoebe Bridgers, R.E.M., Death Cab for Cutie, The Decemberists and more teamed up to compile a collection of previously unreleased tracks -- new songs, covers, remixes, live versions, unreleased demos and more -- making them available for one day only to benefit Fair Fight, a voters rights organization that promotes fair elections around the country through voter education, election reform, and combating voter suppression.

Purchase and stream Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy on Bandcamp.

