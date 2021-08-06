New Music Releases Aug. 6: The Weeknd, Luke Bryan, Adam Levine, Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
The Weeknd kicked off his new era with a hypnotic new single, "Take My Breath," Adam Levine put fans in a "Good Mood" by releasing his new track from Paw Patrol: The Movie, and Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett shared the first single from their new covers album, which they announced on Bennett's 95th birthday.
Jack Harlow and Pooh Shiesty teamed up for "SUVs (Black on Black)," Bad Bunny and Aventura dropped their new collab, "Volvi," and Nelly recruited BRELAND and Blanco Brown for his latest country crossover, "High Horse."
Plus, new music from Nas, Luke Bryan, Natti Natasha, FINNEAS, blackbear, Tierra Whack and more!
Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Take My Breath" - The Weeknd
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Good Mood" - Adam Levine
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"I Get a Kick Out of You" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
King's Disease II - Nas
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Songs You Never Heard" - Luke Bryan
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"SUVs (Black on Black)" - Jack Harlow & Pooh Shiesty
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Volvi" - Aventura & Bady Bunny
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Place in Me" - Luke Hemmings
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Two Shots" - Wanda Jackson, Elle King, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Walk the Beat" - Tierra Whack
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"High Horse" - Nelly feat. BRELAND & Blanco Brown
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"@ my worst" - blackbear
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"A Concert Six Months From Now" - FINNEAS
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Same Truck" - Scotty McCreery
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Mimi" - Big Red Machine feat. Ilsey
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"MORE JOY" - Duran Duran feat. CHAI
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Noches en Miami" - Natti Natasha
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Miss You a Little" - Bryce Vine feat. lovelytheband
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"i hope ur miserable until ur dead" - Nessa Barrett
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Dear Miss Loretta" - Carly Pearce feat. Patty Loveless
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Animal" - Noah Kahan
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Freeze" - Sara Kays
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Good Goodbye" - Ashley Cooke feat. Jimmie Allen
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Hair of the Dog" - Foy Vance
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Alive in Me" - John Holiday
Stream it now: YouTube
"Please Don't Leave Just Yet" - Holly Humberstone
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Boy From Anderson County - Kolby Cooper
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"permanent +1" - Luz
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Casanova" - Blake Rose
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"A Cowgirl Like You" - Jon Wolfe
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
