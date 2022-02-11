New Music Releases February 11: Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift, Mary J. Blige, Maren Morris and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Mary J. Blige dropped her new album, Good Morning Gorgeous, ahead of her highly anticipated Super Bowl LVI halftime show performance. Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift reteamed for a new version of his = song, "The Joker and the Queen." And Jazmine Sullivan shared the deluxe version of her GRAMMY-nominated album, Heaux Tales, featuring four new tracks and interludes from famous friends like Issa Rae.
Saweetie dropped her latest single, "Closer," featuring H.E.R., Becky G and KAROL G teamed up on "MAMIII," and BTS' Jung Kook shared a solo single, "Stay Alive," produced by bandmate Suga.
Plus, new music from Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby, Maren Morris, Dolly Parton, Kim Petras, Orville Peck and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Joker and The Queen" - Ed Sheeran feat. Taylor Swift
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Closer" - Saweetie feat. H.E.R.
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Stay Alive" - Jung Kook (prod. SUGA of BTS)
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe - Jazmine Sullivan
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"MAMIII" - Becky G & KAROL G
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Background Music" - Maren Morris
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Bussin" - Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Billions" - Caroline Polachek
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Blue Bonnet Breeze" - Dolly Parton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Stoner's Night - Juicy J & Wiz Khalifa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Us Someday" - Thomas Rhett
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Slut Pop - Kim Petras
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Bronco: Chapter 1 - Orville Peck
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Child At Heart" - Hanson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Don't Fade" - Vance Joy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Heterosexuality - Shamir
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Boyfriend" - Dove Cameron
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Caprichoso" - Rauw Alejandro
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Virginia (Wind in the Night)" - The Head and the Heart
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"LAUGHING BOY" - Duran Duran
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"When You Lose Someone" - Nina Nesbitt
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Blue In the Sky - Dustin Lynch
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Porta" - Sharon Von Etten
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Dreamland - Amos Lee
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hate Me If It Helps" - Alexander 23
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Got Friends That Do" - Joe Nichols feat. Blake Shelton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe You - Big Thief
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"see you later (ten years)" - Jenna Raine feat JVKE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Welcome To The Block Party - Priscilla Block
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"JUST US TWO" - Scotty Sire
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Broken Neon Hearts" - Ronnie Dunn
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Run Outta Somedays" - High Valley
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sweetheart" - Sophia Scott
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Half as Cool" - Theo Kandel
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Uncle Elroy" - Steelo feat. Fabolous & Arin Ray
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"House on Fire" - The Dryes
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Paper and Plastic 01 - Mulherin
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"OKAY!" - KayCyy (prod. Gesaffelstein)
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Cosmic Love - Genelle
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
