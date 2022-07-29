New Music Releases July 29: Beyoncé, Maggie Rogers, Hailee Steinfeld & Anderson .Paak & More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
The queen herself, Beyoncé, returned to bless the back half of summer 2022 with her new album, RENAISSANCE, the first installment in a trilogy that is sure to have fans buzzing until next year's GRAMMYs. Despite the fact that it leaked two days early, there's still nothing that beats a Bey drop.
Maggie Rogers also made her return with a collection of pandemic-crafted tracks on Surrender, her second major-label album, following up 2019's lauded Heard It in a Past Life. Charli XCX dropped "Hot Girl" from the upcoming A24 thriller Bodies Bodies Bodies. And Marvel officially shared Tems' stunning cover of "No Woman No Cry," featured in the new teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Hailee Steinfeld and Anderson .Paak teamed up for the laid back, cruise-ready "Coast," Calvin Harris recruited Normani, Tinashe and Offset for "New to You," his latest drop from upcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, and Camila Cabello joined Belgian hitmaker Stromae on a romantic collab "Mon Amour."
Plus, new tracks from ROSALÍA, Labrinth, Marcus Mumford, Tove Lo, Ashe, Djo and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
RENAISSANCE - Beyoncé
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Coast" - Hailee Steinfeld feat. Anderson .Paak
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"New To You" - Calvin Harris feat. Normani, Tinashe & Offset
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Surrender - Maggie Rogers
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"DESPECHÁ" - ROSALÍA
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lift Off" - Labrinth
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hot Girl (Bodies Bodies Bodies)" - Charli XCX
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Turn On The Lights Again" - Fred again… & Swedish House Mafia feat. Future
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Grace" - Marcus Mumford
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"2 Die 4" - Tove Lo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"American Psycho" - Marshmello & Mae Muller feat. Trippie Redd
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Hold on Baby - King Princess
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Mon Amour" - Stromae feat. Camila Cabello
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
PANORAMA - Hayley Kiyoko
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Won't" - AJR
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Gold" - Dierks Bentley
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"No Woman No Cry" - Tems (from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Multiverse - Wiz Khalifa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"All That Really Matters" - ILLENIUM & Teddy Swims
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Shower With My Clothes On" - Ashe
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Gloom" - Djo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Next Ex" - Sueco
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"All The Things I Hate About You" - Huddy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
100 Proof Neon - Ronnie Dunn
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Musical Chairs Mixtape (Vol. 1) - ZHU
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Baby Why" - Sarah Cothran
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Tornillo - Whiskey Myers
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"We Don’t Talk About Bruno" - Lang Lang
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sweat" - Claudia Valentina
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"IDK SH!T" - JORDY
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
insomnia - payton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Before You" - David J
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Being Good Is Boring" - Jena Rose
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Caffeine" - Max Drazen
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
