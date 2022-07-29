Beyonce's Renaissance has arrived, and the content just keeps coming.

As the singer's highly anticipated new album began to roll out on Friday, fans were also treated a brief new video clip. In the 17-second video, Bey's song "PURE/HONEY" plays in the background as the singer poses along a wall of mirrors in stiletto heels and a fringe jacket, with little else underneath. She caps off the look with shades and a black cowboy hat, while close-up shots reveal long black gloves and diamond rings on her hands.

"act i RENAISSANCE OUT NOW," the messaging reads.

After plenty of anticipation and an internet leak, Bey's seventh studio album arrived on July 29, and it's filled with plenty of dance-heavy bangers to get us through the summer.

Complete with 16 tracks, Renaissance includes the already released hit single, "Break My Soul", as well as songs like "Cuff It," "Alien Superstar" and more.

On Thursday, night, in time with the release, she took to Instagram to address the early album leak and to thank her fans for waiting for the official release.

"So, the album leaked and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together," she wrote. "I've never seen anything like it. I can't thank yall enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me."

"Thank you for your unwavering support," she continued. "Thank you for being patient. We are going to take out time and Enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy. I Love You Deep."

For more on the release, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Beyoncé Shares Rare Look Into Mom Life Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Album Release This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Beyoncé Drops 7th Studio Album 'Renaissance,' Addresses Album Leak

Kelis Calls Out Beyoncé For Allegedly Sampling Her on 'Renaissance'

Beyoncé Dedicates 'Renaissance' Album to Family and Fans in Sweet Note

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Album Leaks Two Days Early

Barack Obama Reveals His Summer 2022 Playlist