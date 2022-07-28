Kelis is not happy with Beyoncé after the 40-year-old singer allegedly sampled Kelis' song "Get Along With You" on her upcoming album, Renaissance.

After a fan page revealed that one of the 16 tracks on the album, "Energy" samples the song off Kelis' 1999 album, Kaleidoscope, Kelis commented, saying that she was not made aware that "Get Along With You" was going be used on the project.

While the full credits for "Energy" have not yet been revealed, the composers credited on the track include Pharrell Williams and Chad, presumably Williams’ Neptunes bandmate Chad Hugo, who along with Rob Walker and the Neptunes, are listed as the producers for "Get Along With You." Hugo and Williams are also listed as lyricists of "Get Along With You" while Kelis meanwhile is not listed as a producer, composer or lyricist on the track.

Kelis shared her stance about the alleged sample via her company's page, Bounty & Full, by commenting on the fan account's post on Instagram.

"My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding," Kelis wrote. "I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled."

In another comment, Kelis wrote, "it’s not a collab it’s theft."

Instagram/kelistrends

Kelis then took to her personal Instagram to address the issue, where she claimed that this was not the first time Bey has "copied" her.

"So, here's the first thing," the 42-year-old singer began. "Number one, so I'm a human being so I get pissed off and I get ticked off. I'm an artist, so I am as Erica said 'I'm sensitive about my s**t.' The real beef, is not only with Beyoncé because at the end of the day, she sampled a record, she's copied me before, so have many other artists, it's fine, I don't care about that."

She continued, "The issue is, that not only are we female artists, ok? Black female artists in an industry where there's not that many of us. We've met each other, we know each other, we have mutual friends. It's not hard. She can contact, right? Ashniko, who's what, 20? She's a young white girl, she reached out when she freakin' like, it's just common decency. It's common decency. Especially because, as so many of you pointed out -- I know what I own and what I don't own. I also know the lies that were told. I also know the things that were stolen. Publishing was stolen, people were swindled out of rights. It happens all the time, especially back then. So, it's not about me being mad about Beyoncé."

Kelis went on to say that Bey is just "one issue," adding that she wished Beyoncé would have just reached out to her if she wanted to sample the song.

She then turned the conversation to Williams and Hugo, calling the alleged sampling of her song on "Energy" a direct hit at her.

"Pharrell knows better. This is a direct hit at me," Kelis added. "He does this stuff all the time. It's very petty....The reason that I'm annoyed is because I know it was on purpose," she continued. "This is not like some 'oh, they were in the studio,' no. No, this was an on-purpose direct hit, which is very passive-aggressive. It's very petty. It's very stupid."

Noting that she doesn't "mince" her words, Kelis clarified that she's not mad "like that" and not "jealous" of Bey using her song.

"I'm not mad like that. It's not about me being jealous. Jealous of someone using my song? That's the dumbest most ignorant thing I've ever heard," she said. "Grow up. I was not thinking about her or no one else. Not even on no shade, just not thinking about it. Just living my greatest, best life, as I always do. It has to do with the fact that from one artist to another, you should have the decency, common sense and courtesy to call, reach out -- a manager, an agent, anybody, just to be like, 'Yo, heads up, this is what we're doing.' Even if you're gonna do it anyway. Just common decency."

After listening to the track, Kelis posted a second video where she continued to call out the hypocrisy in the music industry, alleging that Williams, who has called for artists' rights, has "never written a lyric in his life" despite being listed as a lyricist on all her singles. She also asked Beyoncé to "walk the walk" when it comes to preaching girl power and female empowerment.

She added that she would "never do this" to another artist and asked for something to be done about the issue.

ET has reached out to both Beyoncé and Kelis' reps for comment.

Kelis' comments come on the eve of Beyoncé's Renaissance release, which despite the single, "Break My Soul," an internet leak and a teased tracklist from the singer, has been kept largely under wraps.

On Thursday, just hours ahead of the album's release, the 40-year-old published a letter on her website, sharing some personal insight into the inspiration behind her new music and thanking the support system that "held me down" during her creative process.