Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Nicki Minaj made her triumphant return to the throne, dropping the new single "Red Ruby Da Sleeze." BTS' J-Hope dropped a solo single, "On the Street." And Miley Cyrus previewed the Disney+ Backyard Sessions of her upcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation, by releasing a demo version of her hit single, "Flowers."
It was also a big week for actor-singer crossovers, with the release of the Daisy Jones & The Six on Prime Video, as well as their album, Aurora -- which made them the first fictional band to hit No. 1 on the US iTunes Album charts. Plus, Daisy Jones star Suki Waterhouse andOuter Banks' Charles Esten both released their own new solo tracks.
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!
"Red Ruby Da Sleeze" – Nicki Minaj
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"On the Street" – J-Hope
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Flowers (Demo)" – Miley Cyrus
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Aurora – Daisy Jones & The Six
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"No Bad Days" – Macklemore
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
One Thing at a Time – Morgan Wallen
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"One Good Move" – Charles Esten
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Don’t Text Don’t Call" – Wiz Khalifa feat. Snoop Dogg
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Miss You" – Jimmie Allen
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hungry Heart" -- Steve Aoki & Galantis feat Hayley Kiyoko
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Here We Go Again" – Oliver Tree & David Guetta
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"To Love" – Suki Waterhouse
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Runnin" – Ingrid Andress feat. JP Saxe
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Cinderella Snapped" – Jax
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dummy" - Portugal. The Man
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Eulogy" – grandson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Since I Have A Lover" – 6LACK
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"El Merengue" – Marshmello & Manuel Turizo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Told You So" – Loren Gray
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
There and Back Again (Reimagined) – Eric Nam
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lost Its Allure" – Sam Williams
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Firetruck" – SG5
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Forward – Jordan Ward
\Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
