Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Harry Styles kicked off his new era with his third solo studio album, Harry's House, led by the smash single "As It Was." The singer celebrated his new album with a series of Harry's House pop-up shops around the world -- with locations in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, New York City, Paris, and Toronto. The shops give fans a chance to experience and celebrate Harry’s House live with special activations and exclusive merchandise designs only available at these locations. Check out the website for locations, dates and times.
Also this week, Hayley Kiyoko channeled a queer Bachelorette in the music video for her new track, "for the girls," Madonna and Sickick released their TikTok-viral remix "Frozen on Fire," and Diana Ross and Tame Impala teamed up for a groovy new track on the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack!
Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard dropped his first solo single, "5 foot 9," Dimelo Flow invited a who's who of hot Latino artists on his new track, "Crazy," and She & Him returned with "Darlin'," the first track off their upcoming Brian Wilson tribute album.
Plus, new music from Rina Sawayama, Paris Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Conan Gray and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
Harry's House - Harry Styles
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"This Hell" - Rina Sawayama
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Wraith" - Chance the Rapper & VIC MENSA feat. Smoko Ono
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Turn Up the Sunshine" - Diana Ross & Tame Impala
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"for the girls" - Hayley Kiyoko
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dope" - John Legend feat. JID
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"lighthouse" - Paris Jackson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Frozen on Fire" - Madonna & Sickick
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"She Don't Know" - Carrie Underwood
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Yours" - Conan Gray
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Darlin'" - She & Him
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Crazy" - Dimelo Flow feat. Ozuna, Wisin, Jay Wheeler, Lenny Tavarez & Arcangel
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"5 foot 9" - Tyler Hubbard
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"100sadsongs" - Tai Verdes
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Pegao" - Camilo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Cleopatra" - Train feat. Sofia Reyes
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"the only" - LeAnn Rimes feat. Ziggy Marley, Ledisi & Ben Harper
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Noche De Teteo" - Sech
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
American Heartbreak - Zach Bryan
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Too Precious" - Em Beihold
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Palaces - Flume
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
rising - mxmtoon
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"LOTTA LOVE" - Josh Henderson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Walls" - BROTHERS
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"off the grid" - Yot Club
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"safety-empath in paradise" - Alanis Morissette
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Face The River - Gavin DeGraw
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Ebony Mcqueen" - Dave Stewart
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Watina" - Calypso Rose feat. Carlos Santana & The Garifuna Collective
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
CITIZENS - Faouzia
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Club Is Jumpin'" - Alok
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Bones" - Soccer Mommy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Always Gonna Happen" - Savannah Conley
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Blutooth" - Blu DeTiger & Chromeo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lunch" - Aquakultre
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sunburn" - Sylvan Esso
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Face the Wall - Jordana
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
things with wings - ericdoa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Towards the Sun - AUGUST 08
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"H20" - NAIKA
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"all wrong" - payton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Damn, Denver" - Tyler Dial
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Way Back - High Valley
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Love of My Life" - Avery Lynch
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Tie Me Up" - Raynes
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Nervous at Night - Charlie Hickey
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"More Me" - Sophia Scott
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
bad things come in 3s - NOT THE MAIN CHARACTERS
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Cry Neon" - Nox Holloway
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Make a Little Room" - Steve Moakler
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"All Dressed Up" - Hazel English feat. Day Wave
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Fantasy" - Oakman
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Gimme Light" - Cyn Santana
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Austin" - Liddy Clark
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
KEEP IT ALIVE - Liz Lamere
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lucky One" - Jessica Carter Altman
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Stay Breezy Baby" - Amy Jack
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
