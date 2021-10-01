New Music Releases October 1: Brandi Carlile, Kane Brown, H.E.R., Meek Mill and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Brandi Carlile released her seventh studio album, In These Silent Days, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett shared their second collection of duets, Love for Sale, and Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid teamed up for a new EP, Trust Fund Babies.
Meek Mill dropped his first album in three years, Expensive Pain,Kane Brown and H.E.R. joined forces for a new track, "Blessed and Free," SZA joined Kali Uchis on a sizzling Spanish-language single, "fue major," and Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma and Rock Mafia contibuted to a new track from the Addams Family 2 soundtrack!
Plus, new music from Elton John & Stevie Wonder, Blake Shelton, JoJo, Sting, Wallows and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Blessed & Free" - Kane Brown & H.E.R.
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Love for Sale - Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Crazy Family" - Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma & Rock Mafia
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"fue mejor" - Kali Uchis feat. SZA
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Come Back as a Country Boy" - Blake Shelton
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Nasty Girl" - Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton & Nadine Velazquez
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Expensive Pain - Meek Mill
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Finish Line" - Elton John & Stevie Wonder
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
trying not to think about it - JoJo
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Trust Fund Babies - Lil Wayne feat. Rich the Kid
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Rushing Water" - Sting
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Snow Globe" - Pistol Annies
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Bachatica" - Leslie Grace
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Last One Standing" - Skylar Grey feat. Polo G, Mozzy & Eminem
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"I Don't Want to Talk" - Wallows
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Crave" - Years & Years
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"I Just Called to Say I Love You" - Pentatonix
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Devil on My Shoulder" - Chelsea Cutler
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Huntin' Land" - Dustin Lynch feat. Riley Green
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"I Like Dat" - T-Pain feat. BIA & Kehlani
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Hole in My Heart" - Louis the Child feat. Livingston
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Vibe" - Skip Marley feat. Popcaan
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Rise" - Calum Scott
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"rom com 2021" - Soccer Mommy & Kero Kero Bonito
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Please Don't Walk Away" - PJ Morton
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Shoulda Known Better" - Amos Lee
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
The One and Lonely - Carter Ace
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Go On Then, Love" - Said the Sky feat. The Maine
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Generation of Me" - Tor Miller
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"PIE" - Luke Wild feat. Deb Never
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"You Got a Small Town" - Dalton Dover
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Oxygen" - August Royals
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Heaven" - Grace Cummings
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Also this week, Alicia Keys launched all four episodes her new YouTube series, Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories. The first episode features Alicia and her mother, telling all about the GRAMMY winner's upbringing and family life.
Watch below:
