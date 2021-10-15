New Music Releases October 15: Adele, Coldplay, Kelly Clarkson, Young Thug and More!
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Adele returned to music with her first new release since 2015, dropping "Easy on Me," the lead single off her long-awaited upcoming album, 30. Coldplay released their ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, featuring collabs with BTS, Selena Gomez and more. And Pokemon 25: The Album was officially released, which includes previously released tracks from Post Malone, Katy Perry, Vince Staples and more -- plus brand new tracks from J Balvin, Lil Yachty and Tierra Whack!
Summer Walker joined forces with City Girls' JT on a straightforward new single, "Ex for a Reason," Chris Stapleton teamed up with Tom Morello on "The War Inside," and Anitta and Saweetie dropped their new collab, "Faking Love."
Plus, new music from Miranda Lambert, Demi Lovato, FINNEAS, Billy Porter -- and Kelly Clarkson's new Christmas album!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Easy on Me" - Adele
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Let Somebody Go" - Coldplay feat. Selena Gomez
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
When Christmas Comes Around - Kelly Clarkson
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Ex for a Reason" - Summer Walker & City Girls
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Ten Cuidado - Pokemon 25 Version" - J Balvin
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Unforgettable (Tommy's Song)" - Demi Lovato
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Punk - Young Thug
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"If I Was a Cowboy" - Miranda Lambert
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Faces - Mac Miller
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"The War Inside" - Tom Morello feat. Chris Stapleton
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
When I Close My Eyes - Chelsea Cutler
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Children" - Billy Porter
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Optimist - FINNEAS
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Faking Love" - Anitta feat. Saweetie
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Pelago - Ryan Hurd
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
to hell with it - PinkPantheress
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Scattered" - Lauren Jauregui feat. VIC MENSA
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Songs for You - Ben Barnes
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Wouldn’t Change A Thing" - Illenium & 30 Seconds To Mars
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Índigo" - Camilo feat. Evaluna Montaner
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Fancy" - Lennon Stella
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"BIG SHOT" - The Lumineers
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
The Comeback - Zac Brown Band
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Call My Name" - Smile feat. Robyn
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Santé" - Stromae
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"spinnin" - mazie
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Feeling For My Life - Anson Seabra
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Six Words" - Elbow
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"I'm Still Breathing" - Kevin Quinn
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"(Wish I Didn’t Have To) Lie" - Catie Turner feat. Jordy
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Bad Little Thing" - Noa Kirel
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
