New Music Releases September 17: Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Ozuna and More!
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Lil Nas X finally welcomed his highly anticipated bundle of joy, releasing his debut album, Montero, Taylor Swift surprised fans by leap-frogging her Red re-release and sharing "Taylor's Version" of her 1989 hit, "Wildest Dreams," and Sam Smith and Summer Walker teamed up for the latest release from the Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack, the soaring ballad "You Will Be Found."
G-Eazy and Demi Lovato teamed up for "Breakdown," an emotional track about fighting off your demons, Enrique Iglesias released an album titled FINAL Vol. 1 -- prompting questions about the future of his music career -- and Mac Miller's estate shared a new posthumous track from the late rapper, "Colors and Shapes."
In new new music, Cynthia Erivo released her first album, Ch. 1 Vs. 1, TikToker Chase Hudson, aka LILHUDDY, dropped his debut album, Teenage Heartbreak, and Shadow and Bone star Ben Barnes shared "11:11," the first track off his upcoming debut EP.
Plus, new tracks from Jonas Brothers, Kehlani, Ozuna, Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
Montero - Lil Nas X
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)" - Taylor Swift
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Who's in Your Head" - Jonas Brothers
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"You Will Be Found" - Sam Smith & Summer Walker
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Love for Sale" - Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Colors and Shapes" - Mac Miller
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Altar" - Kehlani
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"La Funka" - Ozuna
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Ch. 1 Vs. 1 - Cynthia Erivo
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"V12" - iann dior feat. Lil Uzi Vert
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Breakdown" - G-Eazy feat. Demi Lovato
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Fun Having Fun" - Zac Brown Band
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
FINAL (Vol. 1) - Enrique Iglesias
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Teenage Heartbreak - LILHUDDY
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"11:11" - Ben Barnes
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Sticker - The 3rd Album - NCT 127
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Someone Like You" - Noah Kahan feat. Joy Oladokun
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Leave Me Feeling Confident" - THE DRIVER ERA
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"A Mi Gente De Acá" - Los Tigres Del Norte
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Double Wide Diva - Ginger Minj
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Burning" - Good Morning
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Tomorrow Night" - Cassadee Pope
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Hold Me in the Moonlight" - Goody Grace
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Blue Letter - Wonho
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Cold Beer and Copenhagen" - Drew Green
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"SMILE" - Arden Jones
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Here's to Anyone - Laine Hardy
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Rollercoaster" - Love Regenerator & Solardo
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Sure Like Lovin' You" - Raleigh Keegan
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"All I Need" - August Royals
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"I Feel Good" - Pitbull feat. Anthony Watts & DJWS
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
RELATED CONTENT:
Demi Lovato and G-Eazy Release Powerful New Collab 'Breakdown'
Behind the Scenes of 'Drag Race' Star Ginger Minj’s Debut Country Single (Exclusive)
'The Voice': Watch Ariana Grande's First Chair Turn of Season 21!