Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Sam Smith released their TikTok-viral track, "Unholy," with Kim Petras, Lil Nas X dropped "STAR WALKIN'," his new track in collaboration with League of Legends, and Giveon shared "Time," his track from the upcoming David O. Russell film, Amsterdam.
It was also a week for epic collabs, with Noah Cyrus teaming up with dad Billy Ray Cyrus on their first musical collaboration, "Noah (Stand Still)." Diane Keaton made a surprise vocal appearance on Ashe's new song, "Love Is Letting Go." And Chris Stapleton joined fellow singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun on a "Sweet Symphony."
Plus, new music from Kid Cudi, The 1975, Maya Hawke, 5 Seconds of Summer, Kelsea Ballerini, Khalid and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"STAR WALKIN' (League of Legends World Anthem)" - Lil Nas X
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Unholy" - Sam Smith feat. Kim Petras
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Noah (Stand Still)" - Noah Cyrus & Billy Ray Cyrus
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Willing To Trust" - Kid Cudi feat. Ty Dolla $ign
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Time" - Giveon
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"All I Need to Hear" - The 1975
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"C'est La Vie" - Yung Gravy, bbno$ & Rich Brian
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Luna Moth" - Maya Hawke
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
5SOS5 - 5 Seconds of Summer
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Satellite" - Khalid
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
SUBJECT TO CHANGE - Kelsea Ballerini
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Love Is Letting Go" - Ashe feat. Diane Keaton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Tomorrow 2" - GloRilla feat. Cardi B
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Sad Songs in a Hotel Room - Joshua Bassett
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sweet Symphony" - Joy Oladokun feat. Chris Stapleton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Waking Up Dreaming" - Shania Twain
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Common" - Quinn XCII feat. Big Sean
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Red 4 Filth - Alaska Thunderfuck
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Through the Madness Vol. 2 - Maddie & Tae
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Palladium - Greyson Chance
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Rush Hour" - Crush feat. j-hope
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Después de las 12 REMIX" - Ovi & Kim Loaiza feat. Pailita & Grupo Firme
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Howwww" - KayCyy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Public Displays of Affection - Muni Long
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Faith In Me" - David Archuleta
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Morning" - Charlotte Lawrence
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"TICK TOCK" - JNR Choi
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Leave My Heart Alone" - Jake Miller
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Blame ‘Em Both" - Sam Williams
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Jersey Girl - Jessie Baylin
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"PÉGAME" - Cyn Santana
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Deja Vu" - Elaine
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Night After Night - Daniel Tashian
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"One of Them Nights" - Rileyy Lanez
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hope You're Happy" - Kaya Stewart
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
