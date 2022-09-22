Trina to Receive the 'I Am Hip Hop Award' at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

BET is honoring Trina as this year's recipient of the "I Am Hip Hop" Award. The rapper will receive the honor when the BET Hip Hop Awards airs on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The network is recognizing the 47-year-old for her over 20 years in the music industry that includes six studio albums, 10 BET Award nominations, two ASCAP Awards, two BMI Awards, one Billboard Music Award, one EME Award and one All Star Music Award.

Trina was described as "the most consistent female rapper of all time" in 2012 by XXL and was honored by Billboard as one of their "31 Female Rappers Who Changed Hip-Hop" in 2014.

"I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET," the rapper said in a statement. "As a legend with over 20 years in the music industry, consistency and unity have contributed to my Rockstarr power as a femcee. I believe when one woman wins, whether it's in front of the camera or behind the scenes, we all WIN. Let's keep winning!"

"Trina is a multi-talented hip hop artist who has set cultural trends­ and continues to be passionate about giving back to her community," Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy of BET added. "She has paved the way for several artists, and we look forward to honoring her impact and legacy on hip hop's biggest stage, BET Hip Hop Awards 2022."

The 17th annual show will be hosted by GRAMMY-nominated recording artist Fat Joe, who's taping the show from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, Sept. 30.

This year, Drake leads the pack of nominees with an impressive 14 nominations, including Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Hip Hop Album of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. Kanye West is close behind with 10 nominations, including Producer of the Year, Hustler of the Year and Best Hip Hop Video. Kendrick Lamar rounds out the top three with nine nominations, followed by Future with eight nods and Baby Keem, Cardi B and J. Cole tied with six nods each.

Musicians French Montana, Joey Bada$$, N.O.R.E and Pusha T are set to blaze the stage alongside additional performers Armani White, Bleu, EST Gee, GloRilla, and Moneybagg Yo, with more names to be announced.

The BET Hip Hop Awards will air Tuesday, Oct. 4.

RELATED CONTENT

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Nominees

2021 BET Hip Hop Awards: Biggest Moments of the Night! (Exclusive)

2021 BET Hip Hop Awards: Biggest and Best Performances of the Night!

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List

Nelly Celebrates 'Full Circle' BET Hip Hop Award Win

2021 BET Hip Hop Awards: Biggest Moments of the Night! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery