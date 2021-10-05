BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards have arrived! Tuesday night's show honors the best in hip hop, with both Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion leading the pack of nominees and scoring nine nominations each -- including nominations for Song of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Best Live Performer, Hustler of the Year, and Sweet 16: Best featured Verse.

BET's 16th annual show honored the best songs and videos of the year, as well as the industry's biggest hustlers, the most visible hip hop platforms and the most impactful protest tracks. The star-studded night featured some big wins, emotional tributes and big performances, including a stellar medley highlighting "I Am Hip Hop" award winner Nelly's most well-known hits.

ET will be updating the list throughout the night as the categories are presented, and the winners will be marked in bold.

Check out the full list of winners and nominees below:

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

A Gangsta’s Pain - Moneybagg Yo

Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, the Creator

Culture III - Migos

Good News - Megan Thee Stallion

Khaled Khaled - DJ Khaled

Savage Mode II - 21 Savage & Metro Boomin

The Off-Season - J. Cole

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)

"Back in Blood" - Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk, Produced by YC

"Late at Night" - Roddy Rich, Produced by Mustard

"Laugh Now Cry Later" - Drake feat. Lil Durk, Produced by G. Ry, Cardogotwings, Roget Chahayed & Yung Exclusive

"Up" - Cardi B, Produced by Yung DZA, Sean Island, DJ Swanqo

"WAP" - Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Produced by Ayo & Keyz

"Whole Lotta Money (Remix)" - Bia feat. Nicki Minaj, Produced by London Jae, Beatgodz, Tee Romano

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

Drake

J. Cole

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Tyler, the Creator

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

Cardi B - "Up"

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

Chris Brown & Young Thug - "Go Crazy"

Drake feat. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Saweetie feat. Doja Cat - "Best Friend"

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

Blxst

Coi Leray

Don Toliver

Morray

Pooh Shiesty

Yung Bleu

BEST COLLABORATION

21 Savage & Metro Boomin Feat. Drake - "Mr. Right Now"

Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)"

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - "Every Chance I Get"

Drake feat. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk - "Back in Blood"

BEST DUO OR GROUP

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Future & Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Tyler, the Creator

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

Benny the Butcher

Drake

J. Cole

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nas

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

Ladipoe (Nigeria)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Xamã (Brazil)

Laylow (France)

Gazo (France)

Little Simz (UK)

Dave (UK)

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

DJ OF THE YEAR

Chase B

D Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ Scheme

Kaytranada

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

DJ Khaled

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Mustard

The Alchemist

Tyler, the Creator

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

Drake

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Yung Bleu

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

Complex

Genius

Hip Hop DX

Hot New Hiphop

The Breakfast Club

The Shade Room

Worldstar Hiphop

XXL

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

Cardi B - "Type S**t" (Migos feat. Cardi B)

Drake - "Havin’ Our Way" (Migos feat. Drake)

Jay-Z - "What It Feels Like" (Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z)

Lil Durk - "Back in Blood" (Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk)

Megan Thee Stallion - "On Me (Remix)" (Lil Baby feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

Roddy Ricch - "Lemonade (Remix)" (Internet Money feat. Don Toliver & Roddy Ricch)

IMPACT TRACK

Black Thought - "Thought Vs Everybody"

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin - "We Win"

Meek Mill Feat. Lil Durk - "Pain Away"

Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z - "What It Feels Like"

Rapsody - "12 Problems"

