2021 BET Hip Hop Awards: Biggest and Best Performances of the Night!

Feel the music! The BET Hip Hop Awards kicked off Tuesday night, and fans got a chance to see some of the biggest names in the genre perform their hottest hits.

Amid the awards and acceptance speeches, Tuesday's show saw some truly impressive numbers, from artists including Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Jon, Baby Keem, Tobe Nwigwe, Nelly, Remy Ma, Latto and many others.

ET was following along throughout the night to round up all the incredible appearances. Take a look below, starting with the act that opened the show.

Young Thug and Gunna

Lil Jon and Bia

Baby Keem

Latto

Toby Nwigwe

Isaiah Rashad With Doechii & Kal Banx

Check out the full list of winners from this year's BET Hip Hop Awards here.

