How to Watch the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 TONIGHT

Get ready to honor the past year in hip hop! The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards air Tuesday, Oct. 5, months after the network's BET Awards in June (see the complete BET Awards 2021 Winners List). The awards show will take place in Atlanta at the Cobb Energy Center.

Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean of the 85 South Show will host the 16th annual BET Hip Hop Awards show, who've committed to an epic fashion feat: a wardrobe change for every commercial break. The awards show also has a star-studded group of performers lined up, including Lil Jon, BIA and Gunna.

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B are tied for the most noms with nine nominations each in the Song of The Year, Hip Hop Artist of The Year, Best Hip Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Best Live Performer, Hustler of The Year, and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse categories. Rapper Lil Durk also received nine nominations this year.

Nelly is being honored with the I Am Hip Hop Award this year. The rapper recently shared his excitement with ET's Cassie DiLaura. "Feels great, I mean it feels great. It's like everything, I can't wait. I'm totally honored," Nelly said of receiving the award. "It makes me feel old, but definitely blessed and thankful that I get a chance to have this moment."

Read on below for everything you need to know on how to watch the BET Hip Hop Awards, as well as nominees, performers and more.

When are the BET Hip Hop Awards? The awards will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, 8 p.m. CT on BET.

How to Watch: Cable subscribers can watch the show on BET as well as BET Her, VH1 and MTV2, or on BET.com with a cable, Philo or YouTube TV subscription. If you don't have cable, several live TV streaming services offer BET, including Sling TV,AT&T TV Now, Philo, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Sign up for Philo

Sign up with Hulu with Live TV

Sign up for Sling TV

Sign up for FuboTV

Who's nominated? Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Durk and Cardi B are the top nominees, followed by Drake with eight. 21 Savage, DJ Khaled, J. Cole, and Pooh Shiesty each received three nominations, while BIA, Chris Brown, Doja Cat, Jay Z, Lil Nas X, Migos, Nicki Minaj, Roddy Ricch, Saweetie, Young Thug, and Yung Bleu all received two nominations this year. Find the full list of nominees here.

Who's performing? Nominee BIA is performing, as well as Baby Keem, Young Thug and Lil Jon. Isaiah Rashad, Tobe Nwigwe and Gunna will also take the stage. Find all the details on performers at BET's website. Presenters include a number of legends: Trina, Remy Ma, Big Daddy Kane, LL Cool J and Jermaine Dupri.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Lead 2021 BET Hip Hop Award Nomination

Nelly To Receive 'I Am Hip Hop' Award at 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Megan Thee Stallion Talks Importance of Protecting Black Women