12 Famous Dads Who Said the Sweetest Things About Their Kids

These dynamic dads can't stop gushing about all the light (and sleepless nights) their kids bring to their lives.

1. Neil Patrick Harris

The years fly by, don't they? But Neil Patrick Harris isn't lamenting that fact of life -- he's soaking it up.

"The older they get, the more I love being a dad. Now that they're talking, I'm really loving the camp counselor end of parenting," Harris told USA Weekend regarding he and partner David Burtka's 12-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon. "I'm all about reasoning. If they fall and are OK but crying, David will be the hugger, and I'll be the 'Show me where it hurts; let's talk about it' one."

2. Chris Pratt

When the super-dad isn't blowing up at the box office with record-breaking behemoths, he's blowing our minds with sweet sentiments about being a father.

"I've done all kinds of cool things as an actor -- I've jumped out of helicopters and done some daring stunts and played baseball in a professional stadium," Pratt shared, "but none of it means anything compared to being somebody's daddy. I made promises in that moment about what kind of dad I wanted to be and I just prayed that he'd live long enough that I could keep them."

The actor is dad to two daughters, Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 1, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, and 10-year-old son Jack with ex Anna Faris.

3. Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is just a cuddly teddy bear who adores his kids above all else. "They're most important in my life," he told Us Weekly regarding his children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. He is also stepdad to wife Jennifer Lopez's twin kids, Max and Emme.

"Family is a wonderful thing, but it doesn't mean you can't do other stuff in your life," he elaborated. "In fact, having a family makes whatever other thing you have that much richer. If it was just me, I'd be home alone and think, 'Well, something good happened at work,' but it's much nicer to share it with people you love."

4. Idris Elba

After his dad died in September 2013, Idris Elba was presented with new life the following April. Fittingly, The Wire actor named him Winston, a loving nod to his late father. "I love being a dad," Elba revealed to Cosmo UK. "It's an important part of my life."

And sure, acting is as well, but when it comes to his kids (he also has a teenage daughter, Isan), there's no cutting corners. "It's something I battle a lot because of my career, because as much as it's nice to be busy and working, ultimately children don't raise themselves," he said. "You've got to be there to help them and guide them through it. That's one thing I try my very best to do."

5. Tim McGraw

The country veteran is known for his oh-so-sweet "daughter ditty," but concerning his own girls, Audrey, Maggie and Gracie, the crooner is a firm believer in practicing what he preaches.

"You've got to put your family first," McGraw shared with The Boot. "Whatever's left over can go to your career or whatever else. Your priority list gets a whole lot smaller when you have a family."

6. Ryan Reynolds

The father of four has always been open about what fatherhood is like.

"It's everything people say it is," he revealed to USA Today after the birth of his and Blake Lively's first child. "It's the greatest joy you could ever possibly imagine, and it's exhausting. What's weird is waking up every 45 minutes during the night and you're in a pleasant mood. Anything else that woke me up every 45 minutes in the middle of the night? You're dead!"

7. Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman waxed poetic with Katie Couric about the long road he and wife Deborra-Lee Furness endured before finally adopting Oscar and Ava.

"You can't even explain how incredible it is and that avalanche of emotion that comes and how it opens up your heart, how it frustrates you, how it angers you, how everything is just...all the sudden how alive you are as a parent," he shared.

8. David Beckham

Just how special are David Beckham's kids to him? Special enough to be inked on his back.

Of his children with wife Victoria Beckham -- sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper -- the hunky underwear model gushed, "I adore children. I love the fact that our children are part of both of us. It's one of the most amazing things ever. I love being a stay-at-home dad."

9. Channing Tatum

Think protecting the president, as Tatum did in 2013's White House Down, sounds terrifying? Try fatherhood. The father of 10-year-old Everly told Us Weekly, "I've never protected the president, but I have been a new dad, and I can tell you that being a new dad is pretty terrifying. I'm pretty sure that something about the president makes the stakes a little higher, but to me as a new father, nothing is more important or scary than protecting a daughter."

11. Matt Damon

Matt Damon has all the feels -- and then some! During this Parade interview, the actor perfectly summed up the tingles he gets from being dad to Alexia, Gia, Stella and Isabella.

"The only way I can describe [fatherhood] -- it sounds stupid, but at the end of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, you know how his heart grows, like, five times its size? Everything is full; it's just full all the time."

12. Ricky Martin

Even when he's livin' la vida loca, Ricky Martin puts his twins first. Martin praises his kids, Matteo and Valentino, for being road "warriors" and instills in them the importance of "honesty and transparency."

In an interview with PrideSource, the Puerto Rican heartthrob put it this way, "If they are capable of formulating a question, it's because they are capable of receiving the answer." And when it comes to shaking their bon-bons? "Oh it's in their blood," says Martin.

13. Jay-Z

If you're a parent in the music biz, you can't not record a song about your kid. But Jay-Z's musical ode to Blue Ivy isn't just any sappy song. It's "Glory," and yes, it's as beautiful as Blue herself.

"The most amazing feeling I feel / Words can't describe the feeling, for real / Baby, I'll paint the sky blue / My greatest creation was you," he raps.

