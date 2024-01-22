Nia Long and her ex, Ime Udoka, have reached an agreement when it comes to their custody battle over their 12-year-old son, Kez.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Long will receive child support from Udoka in the amount of $32,500 per month. This figure is slightly about half as much as the court initially said she might be entitled to, but was what she and Udoka finally agreed upon.

Additionally, Long was granted sole physical custody of Kez, while Ime will be given reasonable visitation rights, as his schedule -- and Long's -- permits. According to the documents, Udoka has a "5 percent timeshare" with Kez, while Long will have the other 95 percent.

The documents state, "If the parties are unable to agree upon Udoka's visitation with Kez, they shall consult and work together with Kez's treating therapist to encourage the visits with Udoka, and the therapist will inform the parties of what is best for Kez. The parties shall work together to facilitate Udoka's visitation."

Meanwhile, the pair will still share joint legal custody and thus "shall share the right and responsibility to make decisions relating to Kez's health, education, and welfare."

"Long and Udoka shall confer with each other before making such decisions and confirm their decisions in writing. If the parties are unable to agree, then Long shall have the authority to make the decision for Kez provided Long has given Udoka 24 hours' advance written notice that she is making the decision," the documents explain.

Long and Udoka had previous agreed upon the terms of the settlement in December, but it was not made official until Monday, when it was signed off on by a judge.

Long split from the basketball coach in September 2022 after news of an alleged affair with a female co-worker within the Boston Celtics organization surfaced.

Udoka was the Celtics' head coach at the time of the scandal and had led the Celtics to the NBA Finals during the 2021-22 season, his first season with the team. The scandal, however, rocked the organization before the team ever kicked off the 2022-23 season, ultimately leading to Udoka's suspension for the entire season.

Udoka was eventually fired by the Celtics and was later picked up as the coach for the Houston Rockets.

The actress began dating Udoka in 2009 and the couple got engaged in 2015. They welcomed Kez on Nov. 7, 2011. Long also has a 23-year-old son, Massai, from a previous relationship.

