Nia Long Seeking Primary Custody of Son Amid Claim Ex Ime Udoka Is Not Supportive
Nia Long Wants a ‘Peaceful’ Next Chapter After ‘Hurtful’ Cheatin…
Alfonso Ribeiro Weighs In on His Chemistry With 'DWTS' Co-Host J…
‘The Blind Side’s Quinton Aaron Reacts to ‘Unfortunate’ News Ami…
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Call It Quits (Source)
Serena Williams Welcomes Second Child With Husband Alexis Ohanian
'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Tells Cameras to Shut Down After E…
Rihanna Welcomes Baby No. 2 With A$AP Rocky
'Sister Wives': Kody Calls First 20 Years of Family Life 'Dysfun…
Drake's Son Adonis Delivers Spot-On Impression of His Dad After …
'Sister Wives': Robyn Says She's 'Struggling With Depression' As…
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively: All the Times the Couple Trolled…
'90 Day Fiancé': David Feels Hurt by Sheila for Not Learning Sig…
Kelsey Grammer Spills New Details on 'Frasier' Revival (Exclusiv…
Jonas Brothers on Tour Essentials, Dad Life and Dream Collabs | …
Erika Jayne Sends a Message to Her Haters as She Launches Vegas …
LeBron James' Son Bronny's Cardiac Arrest: Doctor Explains What …
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Claims as The…
'Sister Wives': Watch Christine and Kody Brown's 'Uncomfortable…
Tori Spelling Shares Glimpse Inside RV Life With Her Kids
Nia Long has filed legal documents in court requesting legal and physical custody of her 11-year-old son after claiming that her ex, NBA head coach Ime Udoka, "has failed" to provide support for their son.
The 52-year-old actress filed the paperwork on Aug. 14 in Los Angeles County Superior Court. In those documents, obtained by ET, Long notes that while she wants legal and physical custody of Kez Sunday Long Udoka, she does want her ex to have "reasonable visitation to Respondent consistent with the child's best interest."
The judge has not yet made a ruling on Long's request, and Udoka, who is now the head coach of the Houston Rockets, has not responded to the petition.
Long's request comes nearly a year after she and Udoka ended their 13-year romance after news of an alleged affair with a female co-worker within the Boston Celtics organization surfaced. Udoka was the Celtics' head coach at the time and had led the Celtics to the NBA Finals during the 2021-22 season, his first season with the team. The scandal, however, rocked the organization before the team ever kicked off the 2022-23 season, ultimately leading to Udoka's suspension for the entire season.
After Udoka's suspension, Long took to Instagram and reposted a video from a healing and wellness page, which made a reference to embracing positivity, spirituality and finding light after darkness.
Udoka, who was eventually fired by the Celtics, apologized in a statement shared with ESPN's Malika Andrews.
"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," he said. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."
The actress began dating Udoka in 2009 and the couple got engaged in 2015. They welcomed Kez on Nov. 7, 2011. Long also has a 22-year-old son, Massai, from a previous relationship.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nia Long Has 'Love Jones' Reunion With Larenz Tate in the Rain
Nia Long Reveals Where She Stands on Another Serious Relationship
Nia Long Has Her 'Eye on One Person' Romantically After Udoka Split
Related Gallery