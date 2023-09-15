Nia Long's ex has responded to the actress' request for primary custody of their 11-year-old son, and he's not having it.

Ime Udoka filed court documents Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court and requested that when it comes to their son, Kez Sunday Long Udoka, the former couple share legal and physical joint custody. Udoka is making the request despite disclosing in the same court documents that Kez has been living with Long solely since last October, weeks after Udoka was involved in a scandal that led to his termination as head coach of the Boston Celtics.

Udoka, now the head coach of the Houston Rockets, is also requesting visitation rights and that they both should pay their own legal fees in this case. His filing comes nearly a month after Long went to court requesting legal and physical custody of their son, after claiming Udoka "has failed" to provide support for their son.

In those same documents, obtained by ET, Long also noted that she does want her ex to have "reasonable visitation to Respondent consistent with the child's best interest."

The judge has not yet made a ruling on either one's request.

The actress began dating Udoka in 2009 and the couple got engaged in 2015. They welcomed Kez on Nov. 7, 2011. Long also has a 22-year-old son, Massai, from a previous relationship. The relationship ended after allegations surfaced in which he was accused of engaging in a relationship with a female member of the Celtics staff. A relationship with a staff member is against the franchise's code of conduct.

Udoka apologized "to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down."

Long, who had been engaged to Udoka for nearly a decade before the scandal torpedoed the relationship, later told ET that, "above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."

