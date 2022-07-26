Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi are sharing the raw and real moments from the birth of their son, Legendary, including his nerve-wracking first moments on earth.

Shortly after announcing that she had given birth to her first child -- Cannon's 8th -- Tiesi revealed that all the details were documented in a new vlog shared to YouTube on Monday, which gave followers an inside look into her unmedicated home birth. The video showed cute moments before his arrival, as Tiesi showed off the nursery and attempted to naturally induce her own labor at 41 weeks, all the way up to the emotional "limit pushing" moments of delivery.

In the first shots of baby Legendary, Tiesi included a caption revealing that the "baby had a long crown caused by a nuchal hand (hand up by ear), so he needed a little respiratory support" from her midwife.

"I noticed he wasn't crying," Tiesi noted.

After some help from the midwife, Tiesi is seen cradling the quiet newborn before a sharp cry erupts from his lungs. "Finally baby cried," she gushed. "Best sound I ever heard."

Cannon can be seen by Tiesi's side as a steadfast support partner throughout the lengthy labor. Later, in a sweet fatherly moment, he offers skin-to-skin contact with the newborn and changes his diaper.

"This was the most limit pushing/painful moment yet completely empowering and beautiful," Tiesi wrote at the conclusion of the vlog. "The intensity of birth takes over your whole body. I swear I was pushing so hard, screaming and crying I started to break, I started doubting I could do it. I kept saying, 'Why won't he come? Get him out.'

"At a certain point, I had left my body," she added. "I didn't remember a lot of my birth until my team sat with me to process my birth, which I felt was sooo healing and helpful. I can't thank them enough and my amazing partner who showed the f**k up for us. We love you so much."

Tiesi spoke to ET ahead of the birth of her baby and shared how she handles all the chatter about why she chose to have her first child with a man who shares so many other children already.

"I'm not really opinionated in other's people business. That's not really my thing," she said. "When it first started happening I was just like, 'I don't understand why everyone is so concerned. Like, why are you upset about what happens in my household?' For me, it doesn't actually genuinely affect me. I understand people's side and they're used to their conventional relationships. That's what's instilled in us. Whatever you want to call this has been going on for years."

For more on the pair and how Cannon makes sure he's there for all of his children, check out the video below.

