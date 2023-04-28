Nick Cannon Slams 'Red Table Talk' Following Cancelation: 'Toxic Table'

Nick Cannon is not holding back. The TV personality shared his candid thoughts on the cancellation of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk and, more specifically, Will Smith's appearances on the show through the years.

In a segment on his new live radio show, The Daily Cannon, the 42-year-old addressed the news that RTT was canceled as Facebook Watch ends its original programming, calling the development "good."

"If there was no Red Table Talk, then he wouldn't have slapped the s**t out of Chris Rock," Cannon declared, referencing the now-infamous incident during the 94th Academy Awards, where the King Richard star slapped Rock in the face after he made a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

When his co-hosts voiced their support of the program -- which teamed Pinkett Smith with her daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield-Norris, for candid conversation and interviews -- Cannon went on to call it, "That toxic table."

"That was royalty, Will and Jada. Then they brought it to the table," declared Cannon. "I don't want to know all this s**t about y'all."

The Fresh Prince actor has made several emotional appearances on the program over the years, including one notable sit-down with his wife in 2020 in which the couple hashed out intimate details about their relationship. One of the revelations shared was about a past romantic "entanglement" Pinkett Smith found herself in during a separation from her husband.

Lamenting the social media memes that later surfaced showing an image of Smith's teary face, Cannon continued.

"I just want to mind my Black owned business. I don't want to be up in everybody else's kitchen," he said on his radio show. "Keep that s**t to y'all selves."

For his part, Cannon also frequently discusses his personal life and relationships in the media.

On Wednesday, Deadline reported that Mina Lefevre, who was Head of Development and Programming at Meta, was part of the latest round of layoffs at the Mark Zuckerberg-run company. None of the series launched under Lefevre will return for new seasons as Facebook shifts focus from original programming to creating VR experiences in Meta Horizon Worlds.

Along with the Red Table Talk franchise, which included the Gloria Estefan spinoff Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook's other original series included Steve on Watch with Steve Harvey, Peace of Mind with Taraji with Taraji P. Henson, a reboot of the reality hit MTV's The Real World, 9 Months with Courteney Cox, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson, The Biebers on Watch and Tom vs. Time with Tom Brady.

Red Table Talk completed its original season order and the show's production company, Westbrook Studios, is currently looking for a new home.

Ever since the first episode aired in 2018, the trio of women have revealed intimate details of their personal lives, featured celebrities digging deep into their trauma, and explored various topics such as polyamory, gun violence, and drug addiction.

Pinkett Smith explained to ET recently that it's all about people feeling comfortable enough to share their truth and feeling taken care of. "We've had so many [guests] that have come and needed to share their stories and felt like Red Table was the only place," she said. "Then they actually shared their story and we get an email from them or an email from their team and it makes me feel so good when people feel like when they call in and thank you."

She added, "That to me is one of the biggest purposes of Red Table, for people to live in their humanity and not be shamed for it. And have an opportunity to heal, opportunity to make amends, an opportunity to share knowledge that they've gained from a difficult experience that we can all learn from, you know. So, I love the [episodes] that hold people up in that way."

