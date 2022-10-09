Nick Cannon's Children's Mothers Celebrate Him on His 42nd Birthday
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10 With Brittany Bell
'The Midnight Club' Cast and Creator on a Potential Season 2 (Ex…
Queen Elizabeth's Dog Trainer Says Corgis Are 'Perceptive' and A…
Kanye West Calls Gigi Hadid 'Privileged Karen' and ‘Zombie’ in O…
'90 Day Fiance': Elizabeth Cries While Confronting Her Family at…
Sara Lee, Ex-WWE Wrestler, Dead at 30
Emma Stone Engaged! 5 Things to Know About Her Fiance Dave McCary
Jeffrey Dahmer Survivor's Lawyer Claims Client Never Recovered A…
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How Much She Weighs After 'Toxic' Re…
Julia Roberts Wants to Help Find Garcelle Beauvais a Boyfriend! …
Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West Taking Digs at Her Style Ami…
Kanye West and Candace Owens Shock Social Media With 'White Live…
Kelly Osbourne Confirms She'll Appear on Her Parents' Reality Sh…
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10 With Brittany Bell
Kanye West Admits to 'Crush' on Kylie Jenner's Best Friend
Kelly Ripa Explains Why She and Mark Consuelos Are No Longer Emp…
Khloé Kardashian Has Had Enough of Kanye West's Attacks on Kim
EXCLUSIVE: Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Reacts to 'Gilmore Girls…
Nick Cannon got some special birthday wishes. On Saturday, the mother of Cannon’s son, Legendary, Bre Tiesi took to Instagram to celebrate his 42nd birthday with a sweet tribute.
“I know you hate your birthday BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever,” the Selling Sunset star wrote next to a picture of her and Cannon kissing their newborn son.
“Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul we know. Thank you for the best thing that’s ever happened to me. we love you. Cheers to a lifetime of love and memories I got you for life 💙♾ 🔥.”
Cannon also got birthday love from Abby De La Rosa, who is the mother of his 1-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion. “Wake that a** up y’all and go wish @nickcannon a happy birthday,” she wrote in a video of Cannon with their two children. “We are beyond grateful for you and all that you do. Cheers to another fun filled year.” De La Rosa is also expecting another child with the star.
The Masked Singer host took to his Instagram to share a picture of the kite that De La Rosa and their two children gifted him.
"One of the coolest birthday gifts I have ever received!! Anybody who knows me knows one of my favorite and most therapeutic pastimes is flying kites, especially with my children! It’s so blissful and it’s one of the most potent and first memories I have of my own father spending quality time with me as a child," he wrote next to the picture of him holding Zion and Zillion as they stood next to the kite with their picture on it.
"So simple yet so magical! Proves possibilities to be endless in a child’s eyes to witness putting something high in the sky and making it fly! God working through the wind with his glorious omniscient energy!! Thank you Zion and Zillion and @hiabbydelarosa for such a wonderful and thoughtful gift!! I love y’all! 🙏🏾❤️."
The Wild N Out star took to his Instagram Stories to share the video that De La Rosa posted. In addition, the birthday boy shared a video of his mother, and his 11-year-old daughter Monroe, singing him Happy Birthday.
The "I Do" rapper shared another video of him and Monroe getting ready to get on the tallest roller coaster in the world. “I’m getting too old for his sh*!,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.
The father of 10 shared a picture of his house filled with balloons from Brittany Bell, who is the mother of his children, Powerful Queen, Golden and Rise -- who he welcomed last month.
“And that’s a wrap! Love to come home to this! Thank you Golden, Rise, Pow and @missbbell.”
Cannon had a special message to everyone who celebrated him on his special day. “Definitely not big on celebrating myself, especially on birthdays, but sincere Gratitude for all my Real Ones who send Well Wishes and High Frequencies my way today. I’ll take all the positivity I can get these days.”
RELATED CONTENT:
Nick Cannon Naps With Baby Onyx in Adorable New Photo
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10: Inside His Growing Family Tree
Bre Tiesi Tells Fan Nick Cannon Is 'Not My Sugar Daddy'
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9, First Child With LaNisha Cole
Abby De La Rosa Speaks Out on Her Relationship with Nick Cannon
Meet LaNisha Cole, Mother of Nick Cannon's Ninth Child