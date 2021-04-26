Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Kitt, are finally home from the hospital with all three of their children! The couple welcomed their third child last week, but due to "minor complications" were forced to stay in the hospital.

Early Monday morning, the 41-year-old Backstreet Boys singer shared on Twitter that he had returned home from the hospital more than four days after first being admitted.

"Ok everyone, I wanted to let you know that finally, we are home safe and sound. Baby is doing so much better," he shared with a smiley face and baby bottle emoji. "I’m going to share a little picture with you really soon. Thank you again for all your love."

Last Wednesday, Carter shared a selfie in scrubs and a face mask looking very upset in the hospital.

"Yes I’m a believer. I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby. 🙏🏻 #fatherhood #prayers," he wrote at the time.

He later updated fans that the baby had arrived, but added, "As a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night."

The following day he noted that "everything is looking better but we're not out of the woods yet."

Carter and Kitt are also parents to 5-year-old son Odin and 1-year-old daughter Saoirse. They have not shared their baby's name or gender since the birth.

