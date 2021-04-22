Nick Carter and wife Lauren Kitt are sharing the news of their newest addition. On Thursday morning, the 41-year-old singer took to Twitter to share that his wife had given birth.

"We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived," Carter wrote with a prayer hands emoji.

The Backstreet Boys singer went on to share that the baby's birth didn't exactly go to plan.

"But as a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night," he shared.

The pop star went on to thank his fans for their support, writing, "I wanted to thank everyone for all the prayers and good thoughts during this time. We will keep you updated."

We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived. 🙏🏻But as a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) April 22, 2021

I wanted to thank everyone for all the prayers and good thoughts during this time. We will keep you updated. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) April 22, 2021

On Wednesday, Carter shared a photo of himself in hospital scrubs and a mask, looking upset, writing, "Yes I’m a believer. I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby. 🙏🏻 #fatherhood #prayers."

Carter and Kitt are already parents to 5-year-old son Odin and 1-year-old daughter Saoirse.

The couple shared the news that they were expecting back in January by posting a video of the sonogram.

"Sometimes life blesses you with little surprises," Carter wrote at the time, adding, "#2021 #babynumber3 #fatherhood #happyhome."

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Carter Talks Friendship With Britney Spears and Lance Bass Project

Mena Suvari Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Michael Hope

Why Sadie Robertson Isn't Opposed to Having Cameras in Delivery Room

Nick Carter Talks Britney Spears, Secret Project With *NSYNC's Lance Bass and 'The Masked Singer' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery