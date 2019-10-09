Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Kitt, finally revealed their new bundle of joy's name!

On Wednesday morning, almost a week after welcoming their daughter, the Backstreet Boy posted a new photo from the hospital, which shows him planting a kiss on his wife's forehead as she cradles their newborn. In the image's caption, he shared what they decided to name her.

"To my incredibly strong wife...For 2 years I watched you endure some of the hardest things a husband could ever witness," he writes, perhaps referencing the couple's miscarriage last year. "Going through the ups and downs of pregnancy all in the hopes that just maybe, with a little help from up above, we would get to this point. I'll never forget the moment."

"You asked me what I wanted for my birthday, I said nothing," the 39-year-old performer adds. "But deep down inside I knew what I really wanted. So on January 28th 2019 when I walked out of that bathroom with that positive test I already knew that Saoirse was coming back to us. I just want to thank you for giving me the Life, Love and family that I always wanted. You are a true Warrior and I love you."

On Oct. 3, ET confirmed that the singer and his wife became parents for a second time. They already have a 3-year-old son named Odin.

In September of 2018, Carter revealed, during his solo tour in South America, that he and his wife had lost a child in a miscarriage.

"God give us peace during this time," Carter wrote on Twitter at the time. "I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. . I'm heart broken."

When fans began to respond, asking questions and offering their condolences, Carter revealed that it had been a girl as well, commenting: "It was a little sister for Odin."

In further tweets, Carter suggested he'd be canceling his concert in Lima, Peru, that night. However, he ultimately changed his mind, writing, "I'll be on stage tonight."

See more on Carter below.

GET MORE BABY NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Aaron Carter Opens Up About His Complicated Relationship With Brother Nick (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Nick Carter and Wife Lauren Kitt Welcome Baby No. 2

Nick Carter's Wife Lauren Kitt Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2 After Suffering Miscarriage

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter ‘Heartbroken’ After Wife Lauren Suffers a Miscarriage

Related Gallery